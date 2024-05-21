Germany: Politically motivated crimes spike in 2023

Politically motivated crimes in Germany rose in 2023 more than in any year over the past two decades. War in the Middle East and increased political polarization at home both appear to have played a role.

German officials on Tuesday revealed that the number of politically motivated crimes logged in 2023 had risen to a new high as part of a continuing upward trend.

The news comes after Germany saw a string of violent attacks against politically active people promoting parties ahead of European elections in June. It also comes at a time of mounting antisemitic attacks at a time of renewed war in the Middle East.

How the numbers work out

Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) president, Holger Münch, said politically motivated crime has almost doubled in the past 10 years, with 60,028 recorded offences.

That figure is the highest since figures were first compiled in 2001.

The increase compared to 2022 is less than 2%, but it is still seen as part of an unwelcome trend.

"These are acts that go against our open and free spirit judge society. These are acts that are often against human dignity and against our democracy," said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who spoke about the figures alongside Münch.

The minister highlighted the increasing violence against politicians and called for "a clear stop signal against threats and violence" through quick and more noticeable penalties and fewer instances of proceedings being dropped.

On the positive side, there were fewer violent offenses than in 2022 with a total of 3,561 such crimes — down 2%.

A big part of the overall increase was attributed to antisemitic incidents since October 7 and Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

"October 7 was a deep turning point for Jews — also in Germany," said Faeser, noting that antisemitic crimes stood at 5,146 — almost doubled compared to the previous year.

"Since October 7, we have a completely different situation," said Munch.

What is the wider picture?

The publication of the statistics comes after a succession of attacks on politicians in recent weeks amid an increasingly polarized

climate, with one assault sending a member of the European Parliament to hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Interior Ministry figures, crimes motivated by right-wing ideology rose by nearly a quarter in the past year in Germany last year.

The surge of 23.21% compared to 2022 came with 28,945 such crimes recorded last year.

Those figures were mainly down to propaganda offenses, damage to property, insults, incitement to hatred, coercion or threats, and violations of assembly rules.

Crimes driven by left-wing doctrines also shot up in 2023, by 11.48%, with a total of 7,777 crimes recorded.

Meanwhile, violent crimes motivated by right-or left-wing ideologies jumped roughly equally in 2023 — by 8.55% and 8.79% respectively.

Politicians have bemoaned an increased propensity towards political violence in Germany. Discourse has shifted to the right, with support for the far-right AfD having surged in the last year and political divides growing ever wider.

rc/wmr (dpa, epa, Reuters)