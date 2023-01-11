  1. Skip to content
Climate activists stand in front of police officers in riot gear at the village Lützerath, Germany
A court has already ruled that the eviction of protesters can go aheadImage: Michael Probst/AP Photo/picture alliance
ClimateGermany

Germany: Police clear climate activists from coal village

1 hour ago

Police in Germany have started to surround the western village of Lützerath, which has been occupied for months by climate protesters ahead of a planned eviction. The site is slated to be used to mine coal.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lzuq

Police deployed around Lützerath on Wednesday and started the eviction of climate protesters in the village.

The energy giant RWE is set to bulldoze the village in western Germany to start opencast brown coal mining operations.

What's the latest?

"The evacuation of Lützerath has begun," police wrote on Twitter. "The area is being fenced off. People in the cordoned-off area currently have the opportunity to leave the place without further police measures."

During the evacuation, police said activists had thrown stones and fireworks in their direction.

"Immediately refrain from throwing Molotov cocktails. Behave peacefully and non-violently!" police tweeted.

Police had earlier made a loudspeaker announcement at the site, telling protesters they could leave without repercussions.

DW political correspondent Leonie von Hammerstein is on the ground in Lützerath. She said people were hiding behind barricades that they have constructed, as well as treehouses.

"There are treehouses and people have chained themselves to these treehouses. It's a very dynamic situation."

"We have already seen two activists being carried out, being arrested by police. It is pretty tense. Both police and activists expect this to last at least for a couple of days if not weeks."

Activists, police in German coalmine standoff

"There are studies that say the coal here is not needed. What activists are hoping to achieve is that the government at least reassesses the situation."

Why is the village being demolished?

The energy company RWE wants to expand the Garzweiler open pit mine, which lies adjacent to Lützerath, and start to mine the lignite underneath the village.

Former residents of the village, which the company now owns, have long since left the settlement.

The protesters in Lützerath were told to expect the eviction to start as early as Wednesday after a regional court on Monday ruled that the eviction could go ahead.

REWE and the government of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia last autumn agreed to end lignite-based power generation as early as 2030 and not in 2038.

Environmental groups were hoping that the village would be spared after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition, which includes the Green Party, came to power in December 2021 with a promise to phase out coal usage.

However, Russia's war in Ukraine has precipitated an energy crisis, forcing the German government to reopen shuttered coal power plants to secure the country's power needs.

rc/rs (dpa, AFP)

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a fireworks storage facility in Kharkiv after it was struck by a Russian missile

Ukraine updates: Kharkiv hit after German minister's visit

Conflicts6 hours ago
