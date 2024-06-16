  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warUEFA European Championship
CrimeGermany

Germany: Man wielding axe in Hamburg shot by police

June 16, 2024

A man tried to attack passersby with a golden axe in the St Pauli district of Hamburg, according to media reports. The incident happened just hours before the Euro 2024 match between the Netherlands and Poland.

https://p.dw.com/p/4h6Wy
Police officers stand near an ambulance after a man wielding an axe was shot by officers in Hamburg, Germany, on June 16, 2024
A man wielding an axe has been shot by police in HamburgImage: Steven Hutchings/dpa/picture alliance

Police in the northern German city of Hamburg on Sunday shot a man who attempted to attack passersby with an axe, local media reported.

The disturbance took place in the St Pauli district of the city, near where 40,000 Dutch fans were marching ahead of the Euro 2024 match against Poland.

Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper reported that the man joined the crowd and attacked fans and officials with the axe 

The media reports said police used pepper spray against the attacker before deploying a firearm.

One officer fired a warning shot before several other shots were fired and the man fell to the ground, local media said, citing the police.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.