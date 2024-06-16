Germany: Man wielding axe in Hamburg shot by police

A man tried to attack passersby with a golden axe in the St Pauli district of Hamburg, according to media reports. The incident happened just hours before the Euro 2024 match between the Netherlands and Poland.

Police in the northern German city of Hamburg on Sunday shot a man who attempted to attack passersby with an axe, local media reported.

The disturbance took place in the St Pauli district of the city, near where 40,000 Dutch fans were marching ahead of the Euro 2024 match against Poland.

Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper reported that the man joined the crowd and attacked fans and officials with the axe

The media reports said police used pepper spray against the attacker before deploying a firearm.

One officer fired a warning shot before several other shots were fired and the man fell to the ground, local media said, citing the police.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.