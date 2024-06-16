Germany: Man wielding axe in Hamburg shot by police

CrimeGermany
Germany: Man wielding axe in Hamburg shot by policeJune 16, 2024
Police in the northern German city of Hamburg on Sunday shot a man who attempted to attack passersby with an axe, local media reported.
The disturbance took place in the St Pauli district of the city, near where 40,000 Dutch fans were marching ahead of the Euro 2024 match against Poland.
Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper reported that the man joined the crowd and attacked fans and officials with the axe
The media reports said police used pepper spray against the attacker before deploying a firearm.
One officer fired a warning shot before several other shots were fired and the man fell to the ground, local media said, citing the police.
