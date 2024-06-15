Germany: Police shoot man dead after Euro 2024 party attack

A man went on the rampage in Wolmirstedt, in eastern Saxony-Anhalt state, killing a man and stabbing attendees of a private football party. The assailant was later shot dead by the police.

A man attacked several people in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, including at a private party to mark the opening of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament, before he was shot and killed by the police.

German police said on Saturday that the attacker had initially stabbed a young man in the town of Wolmirstedt, a town of 12,000 people north of Magdeburg, who later died of his injuries.

German police said the attacker was a 27-year-old Afghan national and his first victim was also from Afghanistan.

The assailant then rushed through a nearby allotment, reportedly threatening people with a "knife-like object."

He entered the property where the party was taking place to watch the Germany vs Scotland match and allegedly stabbed attendees at random. Three people were injured.

The attack happened a few minutes after kick-off in the Group A game, police said. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

"There are currently no indications of a religiously motivated act," the police said.

Injured said to be in a serious condition

Two of the injured, a 50-year-old and a 75-year-old man, are wounded badly, police said.

A 56-year-old man was slightly hurt.

The assailant was later shot dead by police.

The police said the man approached officers as they arrived at the scene and "firearms were used."

The perpetrator "died in hospital" from gunshot wounds, the police added.

Mostly peaceful opening night

The opening night of Euro 2024 passed off mostly peacefully.

There have been worries in the run-up to the tournament that a major attack could take place.

Germany beat Scotland 5-1 at the Allianz Arena in the southern German city of Munich.

Euro 2024 matches are being played in 10 stadiums, from Hamburg in the north of Germany to Munich in the south until July 14.

