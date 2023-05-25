  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Turkey elections
Firefighters picture looking at the burning building in Hamburg
Hamburge authorities have warned people to stay clear of the area in Neustadt, HamburgImage: Steven Hutchings/TNN/dpa/picture alliance
CatastropheGermany

Germany: Large fire in central Hamburg, smoke warning lifted

13 minutes ago

Authorities issued a warning that smoke from a burning building could affect people in the city center. It stayed in effect for a few hours before authorities gave the all-clear.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RpIA

In Germany a large fire broke out broke on a building top in the northern city of Hamburg on Thursday.

Police said that a roof truss of a building was burning in Neustadt in the city center and that the fire department was battling the blaze.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the building, situated in a densely populated part of the city, not far from the Millerntor football stadium where St Pauli play and the Reeperbahn red light district.

Police have advised people to avoid the area, traffic on some roads was restricted around the Millerntor and St Pauli districts.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known; there were no reports of any injuries. 

Hamburg's fire service issued a statement saying that the smoke from the fire appeared to be ordinary and pose no more danger than smoke always does.

Among various steps, it advised residents to close their doors and windows, and possibly even window rollers, to turn off air conditioning units, to follow emergency services' instructions, and to avoid the area by car, blocking off external air from the car if caught in the area.

At around 7:30 p.m. local time (1730 UTC/GMT) police said that the fire service's warnings had been lifted and that the smoke was sufficiently under control to no longer pose a danger.

kb/msh

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

SUV "Grandland X" production line

German economy enters recession amid worsening outlook

Business11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young girl waves the Libyan national flag as people gather at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli.

Can oil money and fancy shopping malls finally unite Libya?

Can oil money and fancy shopping malls finally unite Libya?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Policemen and soldiers armed with guns and slingshots advance towards anti-coup protesters in Mandalay

How India is supporting Myanmar's military with arms

How India is supporting Myanmar's military with arms

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A black banner held in the stands of Karlsruhe's Wildparkstadion reads "Kevin forever!"

Depression in football: The fan groups fighting the taboo

Depression in football: The fan groups fighting the taboo

Sports7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukraine I ICC prosecutor Karim Khan visits Bucha

ICC 30 years after Yugoslavia: From Milosevic to Putin

ICC 30 years after Yugoslavia: From Milosevic to Putin

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Familie mit zwei Kindern blickt aus dem Fenster

Lebanon struggles with high suicide rates

Lebanon struggles with high suicide rates

Health2 hours ago03:42 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

Mexiko Popocatepetl Vulkanausbruch

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

CatastropheMay 24, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage