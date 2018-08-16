 Germany lacks plan in case of alien contact | News | DW | 18.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany lacks plan in case of alien contact

Germany has no protocol to follow in the event of contact with life from outer space. Research has shown that if aliens did show up on Earth, humans would actually be happy to meet them.

Alien silhouettes (Colourbox)

The German government has "no plans or protocol" should first contact with aliens occur, according to a report by German daily Bild.

The government considers such an event "extremely unlikely according to current scientific knowledge," the Ministry of Economics said when responding to a question from Green MP Dieter Janecek.

Read more: Germans believe in aliens

"Concrete cases that could have been the subject of bilateral or multilateral talks with other states are not known," the ministry's statement continued.

Watch video 00:28
Now live
00:28 mins.

Do you think they are out there?

United States has a plan

While Germany might not have a plan for extraterrestrial visitors, the US is more prepared. Even before theestablishment of a Space Force that US President Donald Trump has recently said he plans to created as a new branch of the military, the 527th Space Aggressors Squadron is already a part of the United States Air Force.It aims to train US, joint and allied military forces for combat with "space-capable adversaries."

Read more: Aliens calling? Scientists detect 'peculiar' signals from nearby star

The Air Force squadron regularly conducts drills designed to simulate what a space attack might look like if an otherworldly adversary attempted one.

From 2007-2012, the US also ran a task force that investigated sightings of unidentified flying objects with an annual budget of $22 million (€19.2 million). The UK has also run UFO sighting projects in the past.

Watch video 03:58
Now live
03:58 mins.

Reaching for the stars

How would humans react?

If humans were to cross paths with aliens we'd actually be fairly happy, according to research presented early this year by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

"If we came face-to-face with life outside of Earth, we would actually be pretty upbeat about it,” study author Michael Varnum of Arizona State University said in a statement.

After analyzing past media coverage about possible findings of extraterrestrial microbial life, Varnum found most people's reactions were positive.

In two following studies asking respondents what their hypothetical reaction would be if researchers did discover signs of life beyond Earth, or if researchers created a new life form in the lab, participants were still more positive than negative and were more excited about finding alien life than synthetically-created life.

The research found that about half of Americans and Western Europeans surveyed elsewhere said they believe aliens have already visited Earth, Varnum said, and there does not seem to be any "chaos or disorder in the world" as a result.

  • Explorer 1, the first-ever US satellite (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

    Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

    Explorer 1 — older than NASA

    The Soviet Union launched its Sputnik satellite in 1957, beating US to the punch and prompting fears of Soviet dominance in space. In January of the next year, the US army responded by sending up the Explorer 1 satellite (pictured above). And on July 29, 1958, the US Congress approved the creation of the National Aeronautics and Space Agency, or NASA. The agency opened its doors on October 1.

  • Armstrong and Aldrin with the US flag (picture-alliance/Heritage Images/NASA/Oxford Science Archive)

    Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

    Men on the moon

    NASA managed to land humans on the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969, just 11 years after the association's foundation. The feat was accomplished using less computing power than that possessed by the modern-day smartphone. The photo shows Neil Armstrong and Erwin Aldrin planting the US flag on the lunar surface.

  • Apollo 13 crew after extraction (picture-alliance/Consolidated News Photo/NASA)

    Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

    'Houston, we've had a problem'

    On April 14, 1970, an oxygen tank on the Apollo 13 spacecraft exploded, prompting astronaut James Lovell (center) to report back to NASA base in Texas: "Houston, we've had a problem." The crew made it back to Earth after a risky repair operation. Lovell's phrase, slightly misquoted, was made famous by a 1995 movie, Apollo 13.

  • Moment of explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger (picture alliance/AP Photo/B. Weaver)

    Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

    Death over a rubber seal

    The Challenger Space Shuttle was not as fortunate as Apollo 13. It exploded, killing all seven people on board, just minutes after takeoff on January 28, 1986. Famed physicist Richard Feynman eventually determined that the crash was caused by a rubber seal ring that failed in unusually cold temperatures.

  • Unity linking with Zarya in 1998 (picture-alliance/dpa/NASA)

    Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

    Burying the hatchet

    The Cold War rivalries between Russian and American scientists were finally buried on December 14, 1998, when the US-built Unity module and the Russian-made Zarya module docked in space. The two modules form the basis of what we now know as the International Space Station (ISS).

  • Selfie of Mars Curiosity rover (picture-alliance/dpa/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

    Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

    NASA's Curiosity is scouting ahead for us

    On August 6, 2012, NASA landed the Curiosity rover on the surface of Mars. The mobile laboratory is still sending scientific findings, selfies and even tweets from Mars, albeit with a little help from its Earth-based handlers. Curiosity's data is crucial for NASA's next mission: landing humans on Mars some time in the 2030s.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


DW recommends

Germans believe in aliens

It's not just sci-fi nerds: According to a representative survey, a lot of Germans can put their skepticism aside when it comes to creatures from outer space. Even scientists believe there could be extraterrestrial life. (23.09.2015)  

US President Donald Trump announces 'Space Force' military wing

Trump said that the new force will become the sixth independent branch of the US military. He also signed a directive to try and reduce debris in space "to the common interests of all nations." (18.06.2018)  

Alien megastructures, or just a whole lot of gas?

The inexplicable dimming periods of a star in the Milky Way have some shouting "aliens." European scientists say they know better. (16.10.2015)  

NASA rover finds organic matter on Mars

A NASA rover has made new discoveries on Mars that point towards a "habitable environment." While the findings do not directly prove the existence of life on Mars, "organic compounds are the building blocks of life." (08.06.2018)  

Invasion from Outer Space

Hostile aliens, spaceships and apocalyptic visions abound: This year's Berlinale retrospective looks at the science fiction film through history. Classics with powerful imagery, born of a deep-seated fear of invaders. (13.02.2017)  

Aliens calling? Scientists detect 'peculiar' signals from nearby star

Astronomers in Puerto Rico have discovered unusual radio transmissions, apparently coming from a red dwarf star only 11 light-years away from Earth. The star, Ross 128, is not known to have planets. (18.07.2017)  

If it's not aliens, what are those 'peculiar signals' from red dwarf star Ross 128?

No matter how much we like to laugh about the existence of extra terrestrial life, we all listen when scientists say aliens may have just made contact. But even avid believers have their doubts about Ross 128. (19.07.2017)  

Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

For the 60th anniversary of the creation of NASA, DW brings you a selection of moments that left their mark on the famed space agency. (29.07.2018)  

WWW links

How Will We React to the Discovery of Extraterrestrial Life?

Audios and videos on the topic

Do you think they are out there?  

Reaching for the stars  

Related content

NASA Curiosity

NASA rover finds organic matter on Mars 08.06.2018

A NASA rover has made new discoveries on Mars that point towards a "habitable environment." While the findings do not directly prove the existence of life on Mars, "organic compounds are the building blocks of life."

Polen Warschau Militärparade US General Ben Hodges

US General Ben Hodges: 'Russia only respects strength' 17.07.2018

In the space of a week, the US president has attacked NATO and cozied up to Vladimir Putin. Retired US Army General Ben Hodges told DW that Trump alienating US allies "worries every military professional" he knows.

NASA J1407b

If it's not aliens, what are those 'peculiar signals' from red dwarf star Ross 128? 19.07.2017

No matter how much we like to laugh about the existence of extra terrestrial life, we all listen when scientists say aliens may have just made contact. But even avid believers have their doubts about Ross 128.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 