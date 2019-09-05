 Germany: Home alone boy calls police and gets Nutella bread | News | DW | 27.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Home alone boy calls police and gets Nutella bread

A tearful 11-year-old in a Bavarian town contacted emergency services as he was unable to find his mother. The police managed to soothe the boy’s fears by rushing to his home and serving up a treat.

Someone cutting a loaf of bread

Desperate times called for desperate measures as German police this week responded to a phone call from an 11-year-old boy who was in tears as he could not locate his mother.

She had left the family home in Ansbach, albeit momentarily, and the boy was at a loss. Having seemingly explored all possible options he decided he had no option but to get in touch with the emergency services.

"His mom was out of the house and he suddenly felt lonely," local police posted on Facebook.

His call was met with concern that only increased when the youngster burst into tears as he explained his plight.

Spreading warmth

As millions of Germans stayed home to avoiding spreading the coronavirus, the police managed to calm the boy's fears with a spread of an all-together different kind as they arrived at the beleaguered youth's abode.

Read more: Is Nutella recipe change sugar-coating quality?

"The officer on duty found that he was well and was able to put a smile on his face with some delicious bread," local police said. "Sometimes the soul just needs some chocolate."

Shortly afterwards, the boy's mother came back and normal service was resumed.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Is eastern European Nutella worse?

Eastern European politicians are starting a war on food. They are recycling old claims that western manufactures are dumping inferior products on them. The EU needs to take these concerns seriously. (19.07.2017)  

Thieves steal 20 tons of chocolate in German town

Police in central Germany are hunting for thieves who made off with a semi-trailer loaded with around 20 tons of chocolate. Meanwhile, a truck filled with juice has disappeared from the north of the country. (14.08.2017)  

Related content

Notruf Notrufsäule

Child murder leads EU court to impose emergency call tracking 05.09.2019

Emergency services must be able to track calls it receives, the EU's top court has ruled. The decision comes after a Lithuanian teen was kidnapped, raped and murdered.

China Hongkong l Proteste - Notruf für Autonomie

Hong Kong: Thousands of protesters demand 'real autonomy' 02.11.2019

Thousands of black-clad masked demonstrators defied a police ban and entered Hong Kong's central shopping district. Police responded to protesters' "emergency call" for meaningful autonomy with tear gas.

Rumänien Bukarest Demonstration nach Tod von 15 Jähriger

Romanians protest rape and killing of teen 28.07.2019

The Romanian government has promised a referendum on tougher punishment for rape and murder. The move came after mass demonstrations in Bucharest over the slow response to the killing of a teenager.

Advertisement