Government press conference on the coronavirus situation in February 2022
Wieler (l.) was often seen at pandemic press conferences with Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (r.), or his predecessor Jens Spahn at the height of the pandemicImage: Frank Ossenbrink/imago images
PoliticsGermany

Germany: Head of RKI health agency to step down

Timothy Jones
1 hour ago

Lothar Wieler, who is retiring as RKI head, became a household name during the COVID crisis. Among other things, the agency has issued daily statistics on infections and mortality since the pandemic began.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M1EP

Lothar Wieler, the president of Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), will be stepping down from the post on April 1, according to a joint statement from the RKI and the Health Ministry.

The statement said Wieler, a microbiologist and veterinarian, was resigning by mutual agreement with Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and that the step was being taken at Wieler's own wish.

Though the head of a scientific agency that is otherwise seldom in the spotlight, Wieler became a well-known face during the coronavirus pandemic, in which the RKI played a significant role in shaping government policy.

Who is Lothar Wieler?

Wieler, 61, has headed the RKI, the federal government agency responsible for disease control and prevention, since 2015.

He is resigning to devote more of his time to research and teaching, the statement said.

Wieler gave frequent press conferences at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, for the most part alongside then-Health Minister Jens Spahn, during which he often came out in favor of strict public health measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Not unlike Anthony Fauci in the US or Chris Whitty in the UK, Wieler, a largely unknown medical official, was briefly catapulted onto the national stage — with these regular press briefings among the most eagerly anticipated and widely watched news events in the early months of the pandemic.

Wieler's recommendations often erring on the side of caution sometimes drew criticism, notably from current federal coalition member the Free Democrats (FDP), who wanted to see a more individualistic approach to managing the crisis.

Wieler said he even received death threats from people opposed to the government's pandemic strategy.

Wieler's responsibilities are to be taken over by his deputy, Professor Lars Schaade, until a successor is chosen.

What have Wieler and the Health Ministry said?

In a press statement on the RKI website, Wieler praised the "excellence" of the RKI, saying it had been "a privilege to be able to work together with a motivated team of outstanding experts" during the crisis.

He said all RKI staff members had done "great service to research, the institute and, above all, the country" during the pandemic.

Wieler also stated that "the independence of research needed to be accepted in the future as well," as it was "vital for the RKI to fulfill its tasks."

Health Minister Lauterbach, in turn, said that Wieler had rendered "enduring and outstanding services" to Germany in coping with the pandemic.

"Without Professor Wieler, Germany would have come through the pandemic in much worse state," Lauterbach said, thanking Wieler in the name of the entire German government.

Edited by: Mark Hallam

Edited by: Mark Hallam

Joint press statement RKI and Health Ministry (in German)

www.rki.de
