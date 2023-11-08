Germany: Hamburg police rush to threat at school

Police in Hamburg say an operation is ongoing in the Blankenese district, with reports that two people had shut themselves into a school classroom. One was reported to have threatened to use a gun.

Hamburg police on Wednesday said a major operation was underway in the Blankenese district of Hamburg after an alert of a threat to a school in the area.

Tactical forces were reported to have been deployed to the scene shortly before 11 a.m. local time, with students then evacuated from the school.

The German mass-circulation daily newspaper Bild said two young men, possibly students, had reportedly barricaded themselves into a classroom with one of them threatening that they would use a gun. A female teacher was said to have been threatened.

"Police forces are already on site and are taking initial measures," the police force said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "There are currently indications of a threat situation at the Blankenese district school."

The DPA news agency later reported that the two had left the room and fled, but their whereabouts were unknown.

Streets surrounding the school were cordoned off with police helicopters circling above the school as officers looked for the pair.

Blankenese lies on the Elbe River and is considered one of Hamburg's most wealthy districts. The Blankenese district school has some 1,150 students.

rc/sms (AFP, dpa)

This breaking news article will be updated as more information becomes available.