Germany gets first comprehensive national security strategy

PoliticsGermanyGermany gets first comprehensive national security strategyPhilipp Falkenstein3 hours ago3 hours agoThe German government is presenting the country's first full-fledged national security strategy. The governing three-way coalition promised to work on a strategy before Russia invaded Ukraine, but the war has given new urgency to the endeavor.