Germany: Crossbow attack at train station leaves man injured

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating potential far-right motives behind the attack.

A 22-year-old man was injured in northern Germany on Saturday after another man shot at him with a crossbow.

The incident occurred near the train station in Peine, Lower Saxony, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Hannover.

Police said the 29-year-old suspect also carried a large knife on him. Officers were able to overpower the suspect to prevent further injuries.

"We were able to react quickly," a police spokesperson said.

Police investigating potential far-right motive

Authorities said the suspect had a history of mental illness.

But because of his clothing and overall appearance, police are also investigating any potential far-right links.

"Now it's time to investigate in all directions and to clarify the background of this cowardly act," Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens said in a statement.

The attack occurred near the train station in Peine, Lower Saxony Image: McPHOTO/Imago

Victim recovering in hospital

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

"My thoughts and wishes for a full and speedy recovery go to the injured person," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Twitter.

"It's good that the alleged perpetrator was caught so quickly."

zc/wd (dpa, AFP)