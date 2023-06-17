Germany: Crossbow attack at train station leaves man injured
A 22-year-old man was injured in northern Germany on Saturday after another man shot at him with a crossbow.
The incident occurred near the train station in Peine, Lower Saxony, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Hannover.
Police said the 29-year-old suspect also carried a large knife on him. Officers were able to overpower the suspect to prevent further injuries.
"We were able to react quickly," a police spokesperson said.
Police investigating potential far-right motive
Authorities said the suspect had a history of mental illness.
But because of his clothing and overall appearance, police are also investigating any potential far-right links.
"Now it's time to investigate in all directions and to clarify the background of this cowardly act," Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens said in a statement.
Victim recovering in hospital
The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.
"My thoughts and wishes for a full and speedy recovery go to the injured person," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Twitter.
"It's good that the alleged perpetrator was caught so quickly."
zc/wd (dpa, AFP)