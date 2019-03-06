 Germany coach Joachim Löw names three new players to squad | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.03.2019

Sports

Germany coach Joachim Löw names three new players to squad

Joachim Löw has picked his first Germany squad since ousting Thomas Müller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels. He has called up three new faces from Germany's under-21 squad for matches against Serbia and the Netherlands.

Germany coach Joachim Löw at the German Football Association (DFB) press conference

Germany coach Joachim Löw has included three new faces to his squad for the March international fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands.

Hertha Berlin defender Niklas Stark, Leipzig defender Lukas Klosterman and Werder Bremen midfielder Maxi Eggestein have been named to Löw's squad for the first time. All three have been part of Germany's under-21 side in recent years, with Stark lifting the U21 European Championship trophy in 2017.

The squad nominations come 10 days after Löw informed World Cup winners Thomas Müller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels that they will not feature in his plans for the 2020 European Championship — a decision that has ignited backlash against the Germany coach.

