Germany: Car drives into crowd in Berlin, 1 dead

A vehicle struck a crowd of people on Tauenzienstrasse in Berlin's Charlottenburg neighborhood on Wednesday, German media reported.

The emergency services told reporters that at least one person had died and eight were injured. They added that the incident had occured around 10:30 am local time (8:30 UTC).

"Currently around 60 emergency personnel are at the scene or on their way to the scene," the Berlin fire department wrote on Twitter.

Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.

He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained. It was unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.

The incident took place close to the scene of a fatal attack on December 19, 2016, when Islamist extremist Anis Amri, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded Christmas market in Breitscheidplatz. The attack killed 11 other people and injured dozens of others.

