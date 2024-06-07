Germany: Cannabis limit set for drivers

Germany has set a limit of 3.5 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood for drivers. Among other restrictions, there is to be a complete ban on the simultaneous use of cannabis and alcohol for road users.

Two months after Germany partially legalized the recreational use of cannabis, the country's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, has introduced a maximum limit for drivers and restrictions on official growers associations.

Following the recommendation of an expert panel commissioned by the Transport Ministry, the maximal level of THC — the active intoxicant in cannabis — in the blood of drivers is to be set at 3.5 nanograms per milliliter.

This is deemed to represent the equivalent risk of 20 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, which is legal in Germany.

Furthermore, there is to be a complete alcohol ban for drivers who have consumed cannabis in order to avoid the dangers of mixing the two drugs, and a blanket cannabis ban for new drivers.

The opposition conservatives (CDU) had called for an absolute ban on cannabis consumption for drivers to remain in place, but their motion was rejected.

Cannabis restrictions on growers associations

In addition to the driving rules, lawmakers also voted to give federal states greater powers to regulate the official growers associations (Anbauvereine) which will be legally allowed to cultivate cannabis as of July 1 and supply it to members.

The adjustments will allow for regional restrictions on the size of cannabis farms and legal amounts of possession.

Following years of debate, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left coalition passed new cannabis legislation in February, allowing German adults to legally possess, purchase or cultivate marijuana, although strict regulations still apply.

Under the law, in force since April 1, adults are allowed to carry up to 25 grams of marijuana, while no more than 50 grams can be stored at home. Up to three plants can be cultivated at home.

