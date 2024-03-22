Germany approves partial legalization of cannabis from April

The new law will allow adults to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis for their own consumption and store up to 50 grams at home. It is now slated to come into effect on April 1.

Germany's upper house, the Bundesrat, cleared the way to partially legalize cannabis on Friday.

The law is supported by the government and had already passed in the Bundestag, but it could have been derailed by Bundesrat, which is made up of delegates from Germany's 16 state governments.

Some representatives in the chamber argued about negative consequences of the law, and a motion on Friday to send the law to a mediation committee threatened to delay the its entry in to force.

However, the motion did not receive enough votes, clearing the way for cannabis to become legal on April 1.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach advocated for the policy again on Friday, arguing that previous drug policy had failed and led to a black market.

What does the new law allow?

Adults aged 18 and over will be allowed to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis for their own consumption.

Public consumption will be allowed, so long as it is not within sight of children or near sports facilities. It will also be prohibited in pedestrian zones between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Adults will also be allowed store up to 50 grams of the drug at home, as well as keep three plants for home cultivation.

Special cannabis clubs will be allowed to grow and purchase the drug on a limited basis from July 1. The clubs can have up to 500 members.

Cannabis will remain prohibited for minors.

