  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warWater
PoliticsGermany

Germany approves partial legalization of cannabis from April

March 22, 2024

The new law will allow adults to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis for their own consumption and store up to 50 grams at home. It is now slated to come into effect on April 1.

https://p.dw.com/p/4e0fb
A man in Berlin smoking a joint
The vote has paved the way for the new law to come into effect in the coming weeksImage: Annette Riedl/dpa/picture alliance

Germany's upper house, the Bundesrat, cleared the way to partially legalize cannabis on Friday.

The law is supported by the government and had already passed in the Bundestag, but it could have been derailed by Bundesrat, which is made up of delegates from Germany's 16 state governments.

Some representatives in the chamber argued about negative consequences of the law, and a motion on Friday to send the law to a mediation committee threatened to delay the its entry in to force.

However, the motion did not receive enough votes, clearing the way for cannabis to become legal on April 1.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach advocated for the policy again on Friday, arguing that previous drug policy had failed and led to a black market.

Cannabis legalization, a new high for Germany

What does the new law allow?

Adults aged 18 and over will be allowed to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis for their own consumption.

Public consumption will be allowed, so long as it is not within sight of children or near sports facilities. It will also be prohibited in pedestrian zones between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Adults will also be allowed store up to 50 grams of the drug at home, as well as keep three plants for home cultivation.

Special cannabis clubs will be allowed to grow and purchase the drug on a limited basis from July 1. The clubs can have up to 500 members.

Cannabis will remain prohibited for minors.

zc/rc (dpa, epd, AFP, KNA)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A man is seen smoking a large joint during the Global Marijuana March. Hundreds of pro-cannabis activists demonstrate in Puerto del Sol, Madrid city center, to demand a law to legalize cannabis with a medicinal and recreational use.

Fact check: How dangerous is cannabis? Four myths exposed

Fact check: How dangerous is cannabis? Four myths exposed

Germany might be the next country to legalize cannabis, but the drug is still shrouded in misinformation. DW's fact checking team examines four myths surrounding cannabis and whether or not it should be legal.
ScienceFebruary 16, 2024
Glass shelves with cork-sealed glass jars containing lumps of cannabis and labelled with different flavours

Which businesses will benefit from cannabis legalization?

Which businesses will benefit from cannabis legalization?

Grass, weed, cannabis: Smoking dope is set to become legal in Germany. It's unclear when the new law will come into force, but it's already apparent who will benefit financially — and who won't.
SocietyMarch 9, 2024