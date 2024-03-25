Germany: Bahn and GDL train drivers' union strike pay deal

One of several labor disputes affecting German public transport in recent months appears to have been resolved. The GDL train drivers' union said that negotiations with Deutsche Bahn had led to an agreement.

The German GDL train drivers' trade union said on Monday that it had struck a pay deal with Deutsche Bahn, ending an acrimonious labor dispute that had led to several strikes and even court challenges.

It said that further details would be made public on Tuesday.

Six rounds of negotiations, a series of strikes, failed mediation and court challenges had accompanied the disagreement in recent months.

But the two sides recently returned to the negotiating table, with the GDL agreeing to a strike-free period during the renewed talks, and this appears to have led to an accord.

Several other labor disputes, particularly involving German airports and the country's biggest airline Lufthansa, remain unresolved.

The various disputes had combined to regularly create weeks with public transport disruptions commonplace in the country, sometimes even affecting two modes of transport at once.

js/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)