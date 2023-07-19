  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Heat and drought
Women's World Cup
Law and JusticeGermany

Germany: Arrests made in Celtic gold coin treasure theft

29 minutes ago

Four suspects have been arrested in eastern Germany in connection with the theft of a Celtic gold coins from a museum in Bavaria. The investigators estimated the commercial value of the treasure is €1.6 million.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U8Ke
Celtic gold coins stolen from Celtic-Roman Museum in Manching, Bavaria
The stolen gold coins represent the largest Celtic gold fund of the 20th centuryImage: Frank Mächler/dpa/picture-alliance

Eight months after the spectacular theft of gold coins from the Celtic-Roman Museum in Manching in Bavaria, German police said  Wednesday that four suspects were arrested.

The Bavarian Criminal Police Office announced in Munich that the suspects were arrested during a police operation in the greater Schwerin area, located in Germany's northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

The arrests were made on Tuesday. Investigators said there was an "overwhelming burden of proof" in the case.

During the investigation, part of the gold treasure was allegedly secured. More details are expected to be revealed on Thursday.

Largest Celtic gold find of the 20th century

On the night of November 22, 2022, the perpetrators broke into the Celtic-Roman Museum in Manching and stole a treasure containing 483 Celtic gold coins from around 100 B.C. 

The gold coins from Manching were discovered in the municipality in 1999, and they are considered to be one of the largest Celtic gold finds of the 20th century. 

The investigators estimated their commercial value after the theft at €1.6 million (€1.8 million), the pure gold value of the 3.7-kilo treasure at the time at around €250,000.

After the burglary, the museum reopened the current special exhibition in December, but the permanent exhibition remained closed until the end of April.

"The theft hit us hard and is still having an impact today," said Manching Mayor Herbert Nerb at the reopening.

dh/wmr (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Putin
Live

Ukraine updates: Putin will not attend BRICS summit

Conflicts24 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mozambican beaches swamped with garbage 

Mozambican beaches swamped with garbage 

Nature and Environment6 hours ago01:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean soldiers change position at the truce village of Panmunjom

US soldier steps into unknown by fleeing into North Korea

US soldier steps into unknown by fleeing into North Korea

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The German town of Feldheim, pictured with dozens of onshore wind turbines in the distance

Germany's wind sector is growing — but not fast enough

Germany's wind sector is growing — but not fast enough

Business9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A person in camouflage clothing and helmet walks along the dirt road next to a metal fence.

EU border pushbacks: A 'shadow' migration policy?

EU border pushbacks: A 'shadow' migration policy?

Migration5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Workers from different local humanitarian aid agencies, including the White Helmets and the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Foundation, protest the closing of the border crossing to international aid deliveries.

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of actress Margot Robbie in the role of the Mattel doll Barbie, dressed in a striped bathing suit, wearing high heels and white framed sunglasses.

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Film8 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage