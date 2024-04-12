Germany: 3 teens held over suspected Islamist attack plans

Three teenagers have been detained on suspicion of planning an attack motivated by Islamist extremism.

Three teenagers who are suspected of having planned an Islamist terrorist attackare currently in custody, German prosecutors said Friday.

According to the prosecutors, the detained teenagers — two girls aged 15 and 16 and a 15-year-old boy — had "declared themselves ready" to carry out the attack.

All three come from the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

What do we know so far?

The arrest warrants for the teenagers were issued over the Easter weekend, officials say.

Germany's mass-circulation Bild daily reported that the detainees are said to glorify the jihadi terrorist group "Islamic State" (IS) and that the plan involved attacking worshipers in churches and police at police stations with knives and Molotov cocktails.

More to follow.

tj/wd (AFP, dpa)