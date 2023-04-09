  1. Skip to content
A forensic investigator in a white coat at the scene of the crime
Police did not say if the woman arrested at the scene was the children's motherImage: Renée Priebe/PR-Video/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Germany: 2 children found dead in apartment in Hockenheim

Roshni Majumdar
38 minutes ago

Police authorities said the children were aged nine and seven, and a relative present at the scene of the crime had been arrested.

Two children were found dead in an apartment in Hockenheim, a town in southwestern Germany, police said in a press statement on Sunday.

The victims were seven-year-old and nine-year-old, authorities said.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested at the scene of the crime and is being questioned on suspicion of homicide. Police said she was a relative but a spokesman refused to say if she was the mother of the victims. No other details have been revealed.

Police turned to their backs in white coats at the scene of the crime, looking at the boot of a car
Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of the childrenImage: Renée Priebe/PR-Video/dpa/picture alliance

The public prosecutor's office and the criminal police office in the nearby Mannheim have launched an investigation into the deaths and ordered an autopsy.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic

Frankreichs Präsident Macron besucht China - von der Leyen

France's Macron: EU shouldn't follow US or China on Taiwan

Politics3 hours ago
