Germany: 2 children found dead in apartment in Hockenheim

Police authorities said the children were aged nine and seven, and a relative present at the scene of the crime had been arrested.

Two children were found dead in an apartment in Hockenheim, a town in southwestern Germany, police said in a press statement on Sunday.

The victims were seven-year-old and nine-year-old, authorities said.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested at the scene of the crime and is being questioned on suspicion of homicide. Police said she was a relative but a spokesman refused to say if she was the mother of the victims. No other details have been revealed.

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of the children Image: Renée Priebe/PR-Video/dpa/picture alliance

The public prosecutor's office and the criminal police office in the nearby Mannheim have launched an investigation into the deaths and ordered an autopsy.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic