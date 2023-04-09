Germany: 2 children found dead in apartment in Hockenheim
Roshni Majumdar
38 minutes ago
Police authorities said the children were aged nine and seven, and a relative present at the scene of the crime had been arrested.
https://p.dw.com/p/4PrLB
Two children were found dead in an apartment in Hockenheim, a town in southwestern Germany, police said in a press statement on Sunday.
The victims were seven-year-old and nine-year-old, authorities said.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested at the scene of the crime and is being questioned on suspicion of homicide. Police said she was a relative but a spokesman refused to say if she was the mother of the victims. No other details have been revealed.
The public prosecutor's office and the criminal police office in the nearby Mannheim have launched an investigation into the deaths and ordered an autopsy.