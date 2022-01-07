Germans return to schools as omicron spreads

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In Germany, many states are reopening their schools as the COVID-19 incidence rate is rising sharply again.
A researcher in Cyprus claims to have found a new coronavirus variant that combines characteristics of delta and omicron. Other researchers have their doubts. But the Cypriot scientist has doubled down on his discovery.
Amid a surge of cases caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, 34 countries are reporting record numbers of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic. Follow DW for the latest.
New regulations in Italy mean most public travel and team sports are off-limits to those without a COVID-19 jab. Meanwhile, Uganda has ended the worlds-longest break for in-person learning. DW has the latest.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has said it's "naive" to think the omicron variant will be the end of the pandemic. He warned that new COVID-19 mutations were still possible.
