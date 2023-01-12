  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Ethiopia
Activists' tree houses in Lützerath being removed by police
Activists had built tree houses during their two-year occupation of the siteImage: Ina Fassbender/AFP
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

German police say Lützerath anti-coal protest nearly cleared

1 hour ago

Authorities said most climate activists occupying the village were removed, but several retreated to underground tunnels. Greta Thunberg is expected to join a major demonstration on the site on Saturday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M6Ww

Authorities said on Thursday that most of the western German village of Lützerath had been cleared of climate activists, who were trying to block the expansion of a coal mine there.

Riot police spent a second day under heavy rain removing people from buildings and other structures, such as tree houses.

Over a thousand police officers were involved in the operation, with bulldozers moving in in their wake to finish clearing areas and removing debris from parts of the site.

"The weather conditions are a big problem today. We now have to analyze carefully whether it is even possible today to clear tree houses without risk," Aachen police spokesperson Andrew Mueller said.

German energy company RWE is carrying on a lignite-mining operation in Lützerath. Though it was largely abandoned, environmental activists occupied the village in hopes of stopping the mine's expansion.

A court order gave authorities and RWE the go-ahead to remove the activists, but the standoff has become the latest flashpoint in a long-running battle between climate protesters and German authorities. 

Germany: Police clear coal mine climate camp

Some activists retreat to tunnels

Demonstrations on Thursday of the remaining activists were largely peaceful, although some of them threw stones, bottles and firecrackers at the approaching police.

Several people retreated into underground tunnels, further hindering authorities' efforts to completely clear the site.

Aachen Police chief Dirk Weinspach told German broadcaster WDR that at least one of the tunnels they found had people in it. "It is impossible to say how long the evacuation from the underground structures will take. It will also be important to proceed very carefully and not take any risks," he said. 

"We don't know how stable these underground structures are. We also don't know what the air supply is like there," he added.

Protesters have said hundreds of people were still holed up in the village. "We are ready to last here as long as possible and maybe even make it to Saturday so that all the people who are going to come to the demonstration will join us here," Milena Glimbovski, a 32-year-old activist, said.

Greta Thunberg to visit Lützerath

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg said she planned to join the demonstration on Saturday. 

"The science is clear, the most affected people are clear: no more fossil fuels!" Thunberg wrote on Twitter. 

Luisa Neubauer, a well-known German activist, was among the protesters removed from a rally near the site by police. She accused authorities of disproportionate action against activists.

jcg/fb (Reuters, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing. 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The Garzweiler II coal pit in North Rhine Westphalia, Germany

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Germany had been winding down its brown coal production. Then an energy crisis hit. Now, thousands of people have promised to resist January plans to demolish a village and dig up the coal beneath it.
BusinessDecember 29, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, speaks to DW

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Politics7 hours ago05:07 min
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young woman sits on the ground in a small home, surrounding by basins filled with water and laundry

Where is child marriage still happening?

Where is child marriage still happening?

SocietyJanuary 12, 202301:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

A girl receives a measles vaccine

India's new cervical cancer vaccine drive to help more women

India's new cervical cancer vaccine drive to help more women

Health12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man in a red sweater removes white foil from a metal sculpture of a horse

Why are Nazi sculptures still exhibited in Germany today?

Why are Nazi sculptures still exhibited in Germany today?

Offbeat12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ulf Kristersson and Jessika Roswall stand before the Swedish and EU flags

Swedish EU presidency at mercy of euroskeptics

Swedish EU presidency at mercy of euroskeptics

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

PoliticsJanuary 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A metaverse avatar of Mark Zuckerberg waves to the camera

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Business13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president ousted

Protests rock Peru weeks after president ousted

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage