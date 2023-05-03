  1. Skip to content
A German police officer enters a building during a raid in the west German state of North Rhine-Westphalia
More than 1,000 German police officers were involved in Wednesday's raidsImage: Alex Talash/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

German police join international raid against Italian mafia

4 minutes ago

A worldwide police operation has struck the infamous 'Ndrangheta mafia organization. The pandemic offered authorities the chance to launch a yearslong investigation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qp0S

Police from several German states carried out raids against the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia on Wednesday in coordination with authorities in Italy, Belgium, France, Spain, Romania, Brazil and Panama.

Police involved in the international operation carried out over 100 arrest warrants against suspects believed to be involved in smuggling cocaine, money laundering and tax evasion, among others, according to German public broadcaster MDR and German newspaper the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

Codenamed Operation "Eureka," the raids came after almost four years of highly secretive investigations into the Calabrian mafia organization.

According to media reports, Wednesday's international operation was one of the biggest to have been carried out against the 'Ndrangheta. EU agencies Europol and Eurojust were also involved in the investigations.

German police operations across multiple states

The mafia organization is believed to have smuggled large amounts of cocaine from South America to Europe in container ships arriving in Antwerp, Rotterdam and the Calabrian port of Gioia Tauro. A part of the cocaine delivery was then sent on to Australia.

Concern in Belgium over cocaine smuggling

In Germany, the raids were focused on targets in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Thuringia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. Over 1,000 police officers were deployed across Germany.

Investigators uncovered a widespread network of restaurants, pizzerias, cafes and ice cream parlors in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, suspected to be part of the mafia's money laundering operations.

MDR also reported that suspected members of 'Ndrangheta were being investigated in the east German state of Thuringia.

In the southern state of Bavaria, authorities said they had been investigating a woman and seven men, with Italian nationality and between the ages of 25 and 48, since July 2020. The group, living in Munich, is suspected of being involved in co-financing cocaine smuggling and money laundering.

How did authorities uncover the 'Ndrangheta network?

According to reports, the investigations began in part after Belgian authorities uncovered a connection between a pizzeria in the town of Genk and the 'Ndrangheta mafia in 2019. The owners of the restaurant were allegedly in contact with various cocaine dealers.

Police then began to look into the cousin of two of the suspects who was living in Munich.

Investigations into crypto phones played a major role in leading to Wednesday's operations. Police were able to crack the crypto services EncroChat and SkyEcc, giving them a glimpse into the inner workings of the mafia organization.

The 'Ndrangheta had previously avoided speaking on phones entirely, preferring to drive hundreds of miles for a meeting. But the coronavirus pandemic and the restriction on movement forced them to change tact.

The Italian mafia and the housing shortage

ab/sms(AFP, dpa, Reuters)

