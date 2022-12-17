German police find loot stolen from Dresden museum

The loot, stolen from Dresden's Green Vault in 2019, had a total value of more than €113 million. Stolen items included some 4,300 diamonds and gemstones.

Investigators found a "considerable part" of items stolen from Dresden's Green Vault in 2019, according to German authorities.

Police and the public prosecutor's office said 31 individual items were seized on Friday night.

On November 25, 2019, two thieves broke into the Green Vault in Dresden Castle. They smashed a display case and stole items from the 17th and 18th centuries, including some 4,300 diamonds and gemstones.

The loot had a total value of more than $113 million ($119 million).

More to follow…