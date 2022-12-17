  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
Energy crisis
FIFA World Cup
Visitors stand in the Jewel Room during the reopening of the Green Vault Museum in Dresden's Royal Palace of the Dresden State Art Collections in Dresden, Germany
German authorities said they have recovered a significant part of the 18th-century treasures stolen from Dresden's Green Vault museumImage: Jens Meyer/AP/picture alliance
Crime

German police find loot stolen from Dresden museum

22 minutes ago

The loot, stolen from Dresden's Green Vault in 2019, had a total value of more than €113 million. Stolen items included some 4,300 diamonds and gemstones.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L6TR

Investigators found a "considerable part" of items stolen from Dresden's Green Vault in 2019, according to German authorities.

Police and the public prosecutor's office said 31 individual items were seized on Friday night.

On November 25, 2019, two thieves broke into the Green Vault in Dresden Castle. They smashed a display case and stole items from the 17th and 18th centuries, including some 4,300 diamonds and gemstones.

The loot had a total value of more than $113 million ($119 million).

More to follow…

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

Kyiv warns of long energy shortages after Russia strikes

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Tunisian election campaign has not led to hope or excitement among the population that is suffering from an economic crisis.

Tunisia votes: But elections already labeled a sham

Tunisia votes: But elections already labeled a sham

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People stand in line to buy medicines at a pharmacy in Beijing, China, on December 14, 2022.

China's official COVID-19 numbers 'absurdly misleading'

China's official COVID-19 numbers 'absurdly misleading'

Politics3 hours ago03:18 min
More from Asia

Germany

A child who fled Ukraine arrives for "Classroom for Ukraine" a school project launched by Arche as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues in Berlin, Germany

Ukrainian refugee kids face a challenge in German schools

Ukrainian refugee kids face a challenge in German schools

EducationDecember 15, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger leaves the chamber ahead of a confidence vote on his government in the parliament in Bratislava, Slovakia, December 15, 2022

Slovakia: Uncertainty ahead after government ousted

Slovakia: Uncertainty ahead after government ousted

Politics22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Naomi Campbell attends an exhibition in Qatar in November 2021

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden and delegates at a table

A shift in the US perspective on Africa

A shift in the US perspective on Africa

Politics23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage