German police busts suspected refugee smuggling ring

More than a dozen defendants stand accused of smuggling Syrians through the so-called Balkan route since 2019. Coordinated raids early on Tuesday involved hundreds of officers across several cities and states.
German authorities launched coordinated raids nationwide targeting a human trafficking ring early on Tuesday, arresting suspects in Berlin, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse, federal police said in a statement. Around 400 officers mobilized in total.
The raids stem from a major investigation run by public prosecutors in the Bavarian town of Kempten — near Germany's borders with Liechtenstein, Austria and Switzerland — and a Bavarian office of Germany's federal police, which specializes in border security and transport policing.
A total of 19 suspects, between the ages of 21 and 44, have been accused of smuggling refugees for large sums of money.
The human trafficking operation allegedly dates back to at least April 2019. Prosecutors accuse the group of smuggling mostly Syrian refugees along the so-called Balkan route to Germany, concealing them in cars and small cargo vehicles.
This is a developing story, more details to follow...
The Interior Ministry has announced that Syrians convicted of serious crimes can be deported for the first time since 2012. The change, from January, won't affect the vast majority of refugees who have made Germany home.
New figures show refugee arrivals to the Mediterranean country outnumbering those in Germany, thanks to asylum-seekers from Latin America. But a resurgent "Islamic State" could prompt more people to flee Iraq and Syria.