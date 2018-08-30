 German police arrest man brandishing fake Lego machine gun | News | DW | 04.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German police arrest man brandishing fake Lego machine gun

Emergency forces raided a teenager's flat after he was seen pointing what appeared to be machine gun through his flat window. The gun turned out to be made out of Lego bricks, but the man remains under investigation.

Lego figure with worried expression (DW/M.Rohwer-Kahlmann)

Police in the German city of Ludwigshafen said they had placed a 19-year-old man under investigation after he was reported brandishing a weapon out of his window on Monday evening.

According to a police report, neighbors reported the teenager and requested that officers investigate the apartment. Several special forces officers raided the property, where they found that the suspect, along with another 23-year-old man, had built the gun from Lego bricks.

Although the incident may have been intended as a joke, the young man was nevertheless placed under investigation for potentially violating Germany's weapons control act.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Global gun deaths reach 250,000 annually, study finds

A study conducted by the Journal of the American Medical Association has found that there are a quarter of a million gun deaths worldwide yearly. It says gun deaths are "a major public health problem for humanity." (28.08.2018)  

LEGO, seriously? How to tap into your hidden expertise using the LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® methodology  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Irak Irakische Spezial-Kräfte und die Operation in West-Mossul

Iraqi forces have it all to do in western Mosul 16.02.2017

Iraqi special forces claim that eastern Mosul is safe for residents to return. However, suicide attacks tell a different story. Now, those forces are preparing to "liberate" western Mosul, as Anna Lekas Miller reports.

Zypern Britischer Kampfjet nach Einsatz

US-led strikes on Syria: A move with unpredictable consequences 14.04.2018

US, French and British strikes on Syria have been limited to attempting to deter chemical weapons use. The action may be ineffective and could provoke an asymmetrical response from Syria and its allies, experts say.

Somalia Mogadischu | zerstörtes Haus in der Altstadt

New beginning for failed state Somalia? 27.09.2017

Under the Trump administration, the US has significantly amped up military engagement in Somalia. Special forces are fighting alongside Somali soldiers to defeat terror organization al-Shabab. Sandra Petersmann reports.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 