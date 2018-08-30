German police arrest man brandishing fake Lego machine gun

Police in the German city of Ludwigshafen said they had placed a 19-year-old man under investigation after he was reported brandishing a weapon out of his window on Monday evening.

According to a police report, neighbors reported the teenager and requested that officers investigate the apartment. Several special forces officers raided the property, where they found that the suspect, along with another 23-year-old man, had built the gun from Lego bricks.

Although the incident may have been intended as a joke, the young man was nevertheless placed under investigation for potentially violating Germany's weapons control act.

