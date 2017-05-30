 German Kolping accuser facing judicial persecution in Paraguay | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 12.04.2019

Germany

German Kolping accuser facing judicial persecution in Paraguay

The article that had been published here on April 2, 2019, concerning accusations made by former Kolping employee Brigitte Fuzellier against the organization in Paraguay, has been removed.

DW has determined this article must be reexamined. A revised one may appear in its place.

The Kolping House in Duisburg

The Kolping House in Duisburg used to be a home for working journeymen in the 1800s. It's been renovated and Karsten Hinrichs lives in one of its units. (14.12.2011)  

Celebrating a German who empowered the poor

Born 200 years ago, Adolph Kolping was a German priest who created a support network for young tradesmen. His legacy lives on today, in the form of a successful international organization. (08.12.2013)  

German NGO in Paraguay confronts allegations of embezzlement

Paraguay has a long history of corruption. In the capital city of Asuncion, the Kolping Institute has been accused of covering up the embezzlement of development funds, raising questions about the transparency of NGOS. (26.08.2010)  

