German Interior Ministry bans biker gang Osmanen Germania BC

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer outlawed biker group Osmanen Germania BC (Germania Ottomans) on Tuesday, banning them from all activity.

"The club presents a serious danger for individual legally protected rights and for the general public," the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came as police carried out raids on Osmanen Germania in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate, Baden Württemberg, Bavaria and Hesse.

Authorities estimate the group has 300 members across the country.

Seehofer said the ban, which affects 16 club chapters, was part of a state and federal crackdown on organized crime.

"And of course that applies to biker groups like the Osmanen Germania, whose members commit serious offenses," the minister said.

"Those who flout the rule of law shouldn't expect any leniency from us."

Since its founding in 2015, Osmanen Germania has become one of the fastest-growing gang-like groups in the country.

Eight suspected members have been on trial in Stuttgart since March, facing charges that include attempted murder, extortion, drug trafficking, deprivation of liberty and forced prostitution.

The far-right group is believed to have close ties to Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? The Böhmermann affair March 31, 2016: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed charges against German comedian and satirist Jan Böhmermann over his "defamatory poem" about the Turkish leader. German prosecutors eventually dropped the charges on October 4, 2016, but the case sparked a diplomatic row between Berlin and Ankara.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? German lawmakers pass resolution to recognize 1915 Armenian Genocide June 2, 2016: The resolution passed almost unanimously. In response, Turkey recalled its ambassador in Berlin and Germany's Turkish community held protests in several German cities. Turkey had repeatedly criticized the use of the term genocide to describe the Ottoman-era Armenian killings, arguing that the number of deaths had been inflated, and that Turkish Muslims also perished in the violence.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Tensions following failed coup in Turkey July 15, 2016: A faction of the Turkish military tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but ultimately failed. Ankara accused Berlin of not taking a clear stand against the coup attempt or not doing anything about exiled preacher Fethullah Gulen's organization, who Erdogan blames for orchestrating the failed coup.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Germany criticizes post-coup purge Immediately following the attempted coup, Turkish authorities purged the army and judiciary, detaining thousands of people. The purge expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers. German politicians criticize the detentions. Turkish diplomats, academics and military members fled the country and applied for asylum in Germany.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Kurdish rallies in Cologne Erdogan's post-coup crackdown has also been condemned by Kurdish protesters at several mass demonstrations in the west German city of Cologne. Often the rallies have called for the release of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey considers to be a terror group. Ankara has accused Berlin of not doing enough to stop PKK activities.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Arrest of German citizens in Turkey February 14, 2017: Deniz Yücel, a correspondent for the German newspaper "Die Welt" was taken into custody in Turkey. Other German nationals, including journalist Mesale Tolu, have also been detained in Turkey for what Berlin says are "political reasons." Turkey has accused some of them of allegedly supporting terrorist organizations.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Germany bans Turkish referendum campaign rallies March 2017: A number of German localities blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies in their districts ahead of an April referendum in Turkey to enhance President Erdogan's powers. The Turkish leader then accused Germany of using "Nazi tactics" against Turkish citizens in Germany and visiting Turkish lawmakers. German leaders were not amused by the jibe, saying Erdogan had gone too far.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Spying March 30, 2017: Germany accused Turkey of spying on hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters as well as over 200 associations and schools linked to the Gulen movement in Germany. Turkish asylum-seekers have since accused officials working in Germany's immigration authority (BAMF) of passing on their information to media outlets with ties to the Turkish government.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Erdogan urges German-Turks not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey' August 18, 2017: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed three of Germany's main political parties as "enemies of Turkey" and told Turks living in Germany not to vote for them in September's general election. He singled out Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), the Social Democrats (SPD), and the Greens. Merkel said Erdogan was "meddling" in Germany's election.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Merkel says Turkey should not become EU member September 4, 2017: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during an election debate that she didn't think Turkey should become a member of the European Union and said she would speak with other EU leaders about ending Ankara's accession talks. In October, she backed a move to cut Turkey's pre-accession EU funds.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Turkey's military offensive in Afrin January 20, 2018: The Turkish military and their Syrian rebel allies launched "Operation Olive Branch" against the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in northern Syria. The move was criticized by German politicians and prompted large protests by Kurdish communities in Germany.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Journalist Deniz Yücel released from prison February 16, 2018: Turkey ordered the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel after he'd been held for over a year without charge. According to Turkish state media, Yücel was released on bail from pre-trial detention. Prosecutors asked for an 18-year jail sentence for Yücel on charges of "terror propaganda" and incitement. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



