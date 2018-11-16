 German IG Metall shiftworkers choose more time over money | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 20.11.2018

Germany

German IG Metall shiftworkers choose more time over money

Shiftworkers from Germany's biggest union IG Metall have chosen to have an extra eight days off work, instead of a pay rise. DW looked into the reasons behind the choice.

Steel workers were given a choice between more time off, or more money

Apart from their very high productivity, in most senses German workers are pretty…. Average.

They have average European working hours: 40. This is less than Greece’s 41 and Iceland’s 44. An average number of Germans are satisfied with their job.  

A group of IG Metall members has shown that their work-life balance is really important to them: shift workers have voted for more free time rather than more money.

Last year, IG Metall, the largest union in Europe with over 2.2 million members, organized a survey. Shift workers and those with caring responsibilities in particular, when given the option of a pay rise of 4.3 percent  or 8 days off next year, 190,000 members chose the time off. The deal came through in February.

A deal was struck between the metal industry and the IG Metall union

A deal was struck between the metal industry and the IG Metall union

Spokesperson Mike Schürg explained that the union had the idea to break with the norm after consulting half a million of its members.

Shift workers and carers

IG Metall noticed some workers were desperate for more time off. "Shift work can be really difficult. You don’t sleep well," their researchers noted.

Many shift workers do not have the social opportunities enjoyed by their non-shift working friends. People with children or those who care for older family members might need more time for these responsibilities, the union found. 

The extra holidays are only being offered to shift workers and those with care duties at present. In Germany’s largest state of North Rhine-Westfalia, 60 percent of those eligible have already submitted requests for the extra time off.

A special case?

Labor-market specialist Dr Karl Brenke told DW he was skeptical about applying the findings to the whole of German society. 

Shift workers have "physically demanding and monotonous jobs" so they are a special case, Brenke suggested.

Brenke also pointed to a high participation rate in the workforce in Germany at every age group, including a thriving part-time sector.

Wanting to work

Brenke published a study investigating why many Germans continue working into their pensionable age. His research showed that two-thirds did so because they wanted to work, not because they need money.

Brenke suggested the reasons behind the choice were many and varied: "Ever since I started my research in the 1980s, people have said we are entering into a period of valuing time over money. But it has never quite materialized." Brenke commented: "Surveys say one thing, but reality says another.”

Maybe German workers are average after all.

    Author: Rachel Baig


 

