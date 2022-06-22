German expressions using 'sun'

Geh' mir aus der Sonne

"Move out of my sunlight" is what this literally says. It means to let someone be, leave them in peace, go away, to get out of their way. According to legend, the ancient Greek philosopher Diogenes, while lounging in the sun, was approached by ruler and military mastermind Alexander the Great, who offered to grant the thinker one wish. Diogenes was bold enough to stand up to the leader.