German Cup: Bayern Munich to face Cottbus, Dortmund get Grosskreutz reunion

The game that traditionally opens the new season in Germany will already have many football fans looking forward to next season after some exciting fixtures were drawn on Saturday.

Kevin Grosskreutz, a 2014 World Cup winner, will host his former club Borussia Dortmund with his current club KFC Uerdingen. Fourth-division Energie Cottbus have struggled since being relegated from the Bundesliga in 2009 but they will play Bayern Munich, a side they beat on matchday 24 in the 2008 Bundesliga season, at home.

Alemannia Aachen, who made the knockouts of the UEFA Cup in 2005, play Leverkusen. Waldhof Mannheim, who were last in the Bundesliga in 1990, host Eintracht Frankfurt. Newly-promoted second division side Osnabrück will host Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig, while former Bundesliga champions Kaiserslautern will play Mainz at home.

SV Atlas Delmenhorst drew Werder Bremen, in a game between two teams that are separated by just 13 kilometers. Drochtersen/Assel, who played Bayern Munich last year, host another Bundesliga team this year in the form of Schalke.

The games will take place between August 9-12.

2019-20 German Cup First Round Draw:

Energie Cottbus vs. Bayern Munich

KFC Uerdingen vs. Borussia Dortmund

Ulm vs. Heidenheim

Wacker Nordhausen vs. Aue

Verl vs. Augsburg

Drochtersen/Assel vs. Schalke

Wehen Wiesbaden vs. Cologne

Karlsruhe vs. Hannover

Villingen vs. Düsseldorf

Waldhof Mannheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Rödinghausen vs. Paderborn

Salmrohr vs. Kiel

Magdeburg vs. Freiburg

Eichstätt vs. Hertha Berlin

Ingolstadt vs. Nuremberg

Saarbrücken vs. Regensburg

Oberneuland vs. Darmstadt

Dassendorf vs. Dresden

Chemnitz vs. Hamburg

Delmenhorst vs. Werder Bremen

Kaiserslautern vs. Mainz

Würzburg vs. Hoffenheim

Osnabrück vs. RB Leipzig

Lübeck vs. St. Pauli

Viktoria 1889 vs. Bielefeld

Rostock vs. Stuttgart

Duisburg vs. Fürth

Baunatal vs. Bochum

Alemannia Aachen vs. Leverkusen

Sandhausen vs. Gladbach

Halle vs. Wolfsburg

Halberstadt vs. Union Berlin