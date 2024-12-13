German central bank slashes growth outlook for 2025, 2026

Germany's Bundesbank has drastically trimmed its economic forecasts for the next two years, citing persistent economic woes and structural issues.

The German Bundesbank on Friday said the sluggish growth of the German economy would last significantly longer than it had previously assumed, cutting its economic forecasts for 2025 and 2026.

It comes as Europe's largest economy faces multiple headwinds.

How the outlook has changed

The country's central bank forecast that output would grow a mere 0.2% in 2025, down from a June forecast of 1.1%.

It also predicted growth of 0.8% for 2026, well down on the previously expected 1.4%.

The forecast is even more pessimistic for the current year, with the Bundesbank expecting German economic output to decline by 0.2% in 2024. In June, the bank had foreseen a 0.3% increase in real gross domestic product (GDP).

"The German economy is not only battling with persistent economic headwinds, but also with structural problems," explained Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel on Friday.

The issues primarily affect industry and exports, as well as investment, he said.

Private consumption will increase steadily, Nagel said, but not as much as previously expected — partly because of the increasing nervousness about the labor market.

According to the Bundesbank, exports will only pick up gradually.

"The biggest uncertainty factor for the forecast at the moment is a possible increase in protectionism globally," warns Nagel.

rc/zc (dpa, AFP)