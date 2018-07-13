 German Cabinet approves 4-billion-euro plan to combat long-term unemployment | News | DW | 18.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German Cabinet approves 4-billion-euro plan to combat long-term unemployment

The German Cabinet has green-lighted a plan to subsidize jobs for people who have been jobless for years. The project, dubbed "social labor market," could help tens of thousands of people.

People waiting at an employment agency (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

Long-term unemployed people in Germany could soon benefit from government-subsidized jobs for up to five years, after the German Cabinet on Wednesday approved a corresponding draft bill presented by Labor Minister Hubertus Heil.

Four billion euros ($4.65 billion) are to be set aside over the next few years for the project, entitled "social labor market." It was initiated by the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), the junior coalition partner to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

The Labor Ministry calculates that each subsidized job will cost €24,000 ($27,895) annually. Employers are to receive subsidies at the level of Germany's minimum wage (€1,498 per month) for two years, which are then to be reduced by 10 percent annually for the next three years.

People who have been receiving state welfare payments — known as "Hartz IV" — for at least seven years and are over 25 years of age will be eligible under the plan.

Read more: German issues in a nutshell: Hartz IV

Hartz IV recipients 2010-2018 ENG

Longer-term perspective

Heil on Wednesday rejected criticism that five years of subsidies was too long, saying that people who had been out of employment for such an extended period needed the time to make them fit to work again.

"These people need a longer-term perspective," he told broadcaster ZDF before the Cabinet meeting.

Some 800,000 people in Germany could theoretically fall into the category covered by the plan. Employment agencies are to decide who is eligible or not.

The draft bill still needs approval from parliament to become law.

Read more: Rich vs. poor: How fair and equal is Germany?

tj/kms (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Rich vs. poor: How fair and equal is Germany?

Germany is one of the world’s strongest economies but it’s also grappling with increasing poverty and inequality. Nina Haase and Sumi Somaskanda went to Bremen, one of the country’s poorest regions, to find out more. (14.07.2017)  

German issues in a nutshell: Hartz IV

To understand German politics, it helps to understand "Hartz IV," a controversial welfare benefits and unemployment insurance reform introduced in 2003 by a coalition government led by the Social Democratic Party (SPD). (06.06.2017)  

Unemployment in Germany hits fresh low

Germany's jobless rate dropped to 5.0 percent in June. The Federal Employment Agency said it's the lowest level ever recorded for the month since German unification in 1990, and a trend reversal is not in sight. (29.06.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Stahlindustrie Reparatur einer Anlage Symbolbild

Unemployment in Germany hits fresh low 29.06.2018

Germany's jobless rate dropped to 5.0 percent in June. The Federal Employment Agency said it's the lowest level ever recorded for the month since German unification in 1990, and a trend reversal is not in sight.

Deutschland Motorenfertigung im Motorenwerk Chemnitz

Flexible wage deals behind greater inequality? 19.06.2018

A paper presented at a European Central Bank conference in Sintra, Portugal, has suggested that labor market reforms may have increased inequality in Germany. The study thus challenges a key tenet of monetary policy.

Arbeiter mit Presslufthammer, Abrissarbeiten, Workers with air hammer...

German jobless rate down to new historic low 30.05.2018

Fewer people have been out of work in Germany in May than at any time since the country's reunification in 1990, official figures have shown. Potential risks did not stop the hiring spree of companies across the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 