  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Deutsche Bank
France
Ramadan
Bischof Franz-Josef Bode Rücktritt
Bode is the first German bishop to actually step down because of the scandal of abuse in the Catholic ChurchImage: Friso Gentsch/dpa/picture alliance
ReligionGermany

German bishop quits after storm over abuse case errors

25 minutes ago

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop of Osnabrück Franz-Josef Bode, who has faced heavy criticism over his handling of sexual abuse cases. In departing, Bode admitted he had made mistakes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PF01

The Vatican on Saturday announced that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Franz-Josef Bode after nearly three decades as bishop of the northwestern city of Osnabrück.

Bode came in for fierce criticism for his handling of abuse cases in the church,  being accused of showing too much sympathy for the perpetrators.

What do we know about the resignation?

The Vatican gave no further reason for the pope accepting the resignation of the bishop, who until now had resisted calls to step down despite admitting "negligence in certain cases."

In a personal statement on Saturday, Bode said he had underestimated the upset that had been caused, particularly among diocese staff.

"I expressly acknowledge my responsibility as to my personal mistakes, and can only today again ask everyone concerned for forgiveness," he said.

"I wish that my now completed resignation as bishop can also have a liberating effect against this background."

A diocese spokesman said that Bode had tendered his resignation some time ago.

Why was the bishop under pressure?

Weighing against Bode had been an interim report last year from a three-year study by Osnabrück University into the abuse of minors and vulnerable adults.

The Catholic Church in Crisis

The report found that the diocese, which takes in parts of the state of Lower Saxony and of the city-state of Bremen, had dealt with cases of sexual abuse in a bureaucratic and dismissive way.

Up to the year 2000, it found the diocese had "violated the obligation to take appropriate measures to prevent further crimes, some of them seriously."

Priests posing a danger to their congregations had been left in office and simply transferred, the report said.

"Seriously incriminated suspects were released from their duties, but continued to be employed in parishes, for example, where they came into contact with altar boys or performed youth pastoral work," the report said.

Bode took charge of the diocese in 1995, and the report acknowledged that there had been improvements more recently, with offending priests having been removed from their posts.

It said there had been no financial compensation for the suffering caused in older cases. The study has identified 70 offending clerics in the diocese since 1945.

In December, a victims council contacted the Vatican and filed a complaint against Bode, saying his attitude was still more perpetrator-oriented than victim-oriented.

It accused Bode of declaring a case of sexualized violence against a minor as a "relationship" as recently as last year.

The resignation makes the 72-year-old the first German bishop to actually step down because of the scandal of abuse in the Catholic Church. The pope has so far rejected requests for resignation from other bishops and, in the case of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, a decision is still pending.

rc/kb (dpa, KNA, epd)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun toward Russian positions

Ukraine updates: Russia likely shifting focus from Bakhmut

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mothers with their young children in a Ghana hospital

Vaccine shortage hits Ghana

Vaccine shortage hits Ghana

Health18 hours ago03:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

A mother holds her child in her arms while a midwife checks on her.

Midwives, a hope for women in Afghanistan

Midwives, a hope for women in Afghanistan

Society2 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Hereros people in chains

Why don't Germans know about their part in the slave trade?

Why don't Germans know about their part in the slave trade?

Politics8 hours ago07:22 min
More from Germany

Europe

Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show in Paris

Fashion extinction: France's affordable brands in crisis

Fashion extinction: France's affordable brands in crisis

Business9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Children walk past rubble

Syrian regional school system devastated by quake

Syrian regional school system devastated by quake

Catastrophe1 hour ago01:47 min
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

PoliticsMarch 24, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage