 German biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier retires | News | DW | 17.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier retires

Two-time Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier has announced her retirement at the age of 25. The German biathlon professional said she no longer had the motivation to compete at the top level.

Laura Dahlmeier comepting (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

Laura Dahlmeier, double Olympic and seven-time world biathlon champion, said she would no longer compete professionally. The 25-year-old from Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria, wrote on her Facebook page that she no longer had goals that "mean everything and that I would do anything to achieve or would even be capable of achieving."

Biathlon is a combination of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, with disciplines including sprint, pursuit, individual and mass start.

Dahlmeier is one of the most successful athletes in the German Skiing Association. She won Olympic gold twice in 2018(sprint, pursuit). She was the first biathlete to take 13 medals in a row in the world championships; in the World Cup, she racked up 20 wins.

Fellow biathlete Magdalena Neuner — a World Championship record holder and one of the best female cross-country skiers — said she had similar motives when she retired at the age of 25 in 2012. "I had also achieved everything and wasn't just staying to win more World Cup titles," she said on Friday.

Dahlmeier had also recently been struggling with health issues, which is why she had hinted at a possible retirement earlier in the year.

The biathlete is also a passionate mountaineer and rock climber, hobbies she says she will have more time for in future.

ng/msh (dpa, SID)

Watch video 04:06

Biathlon for everyone

DW recommends

Biathlon for everyone

Normally, this tandem cross-country skiing and sharp-shooting event is reserved for the sporting elite. Now, in the established biathlon venue Ruhpolding, Bavaria, anyone can try their hand at it. (20.02.2017)  

Laura Dahlmeier already putting her stamp on Pyeongchang Games

Laura Dahlmeier looks to be well on her way to becoming one of the stars of this Winter Olympics. The German has added gold in the 10km biathlon pursuit to the sprint title she won on Saturday. (12.02.2018)  

Laura Dahlmeier, Johannes Rydzek named German athletes of 2017

German sports journalists have named the best athletes and the best team of the year, with biathlete Laura Dahlmeier, Nordic combined skier Johannes Rydzek and a beach volleyball duo leading the pack. (18.12.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Biathlon for everyone  

Related content

Schweiz Wintersport Schneemangel in Davos

'Snow farming' helping to keep Davos a 'cross-country-skiing paradise' 28.12.2018

Davos bills itself as a "cross-country-skiing paradise" – due to the fact that getting enough snow in the winter has always been as good as guaranteed. But now climate change is starting to have an impact.

Österreich, Dopingskandal beim Ski-Langlauf

Doping probe of German doctor leads to 21 athletes from 8 countries 20.03.2019

A joint Austrian and German probe into a blood-doping ring linked to a German doctor has widened to 21 athletes from eight countries across five sports. Some of the suspects do not yet know they've been identified.

Check-in vom 02.02.2019

Winter wonderland in the Allgäu 01.02.2019

Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich goes exploring the wintery delights of the Allgäu region. She visits Kempten, tries out biathlon and also discovers the eerie attraction of a carriage museum in Bad Hindelang.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  