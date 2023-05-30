  1. Skip to content
Fans drugged, assaulted? German band Rammstein under fire

Silke Wünsch
2 hours ago

A female fan says she was drugged and bruised following an encounter with the lead singer at a concert in Vilnius, Lithuania. The band denies the allegations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RyM2
Rammstein's frontman, Till Lindemann, performing on stage with silver make up.
Rammstein's frontman, Till LindemannImage: Malte Krudewig/dpa/picture alliance

Shelby Lynn, from Ireland, had traveled to Vilnius, Lithuania, to attend a Rammstein concert, the first one of their Europe Stadium Tour.

There, she was invited to a pre-concert party. She reports that she met the band's frontman, Till Lindemann, and that he wanted to have sex with her. Lynn said that Lindemann reacted very aggressively when she refused.

She also suspects that one of her drinks was spiked with drugs, because she has no memory of a part of the evening after having only two drinks and a shot of tequila. She says that she was left bruised and vomiting for 24 hours after the concert.

She posted a picture of her injuries online and claims she has filed a complaint.

Rammstein reject allegations

Lindemann himself has yet to comment on the allegations, but his band has rejected all allegations on their Twitter account.

"With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment," they stated in a tweet. "We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter."

The topic was widely discussed online over the weekend. 

Other women reported — anonymously — of having had similar experiences and expressed their full solidarity with Shelby Lynn. Others urged caution, as the claims were still unproven.

Nevertheless, many Rammstein fans consider the band's Twitter post to be insufficient and have asked through the band's social media channels why they are not addressing the issue more explicitly.

One Instagram user asks: "Don't you want to at least try to solve this problem? It is too serious for a single tweet to make a difference." 

Rammstein, however, is currently keeping a low profile and posting pictures of their performances.

On May 25, 2023, Lynn created a Twitter account with the profile description, "The girl who got spiked AT Rammstein." She is using the account to document her experience and her claims, as well as to collect testimonies from other alleged victims.

Following initial reports of sexual assault, Lynn has added a clarification on Twitter, in which she specifies that Lindemann did not touch her. "He accepted that I didn't want to have sex with him. I never claimed he raped me."

Rammstein's European stadium tour kicked off in Vilnius on May 22 and it will take them across Europe throughout the summer. In Germany, the band will perform in Munich in June and in Berlin in July.

Rammstein stage display with impressive pyrotechnics.
Rammstein's current tour continues through AugustImage: Matthias Matthies

This article was originally written in German.

