German ballet director apologizes for poo attack on critic

Choreographer Marco Goecke issued his apology three days after the incident, which occurred in the foyer of Hanover's opera house. Attacking the journalist with dog feces was "an overreaction," he said.

A suspended ballet director at the Hanover State Opera apologized publicly on Tuesday for smearing dog feces on the face of a newspaper critic during a premiere last Saturday.

At the premiere of his ballet, "Faith – Love – Hope," Marco Goecke argued with Wiebke Hüster of the paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung before reaching into a bag and smearing her face with dog poo.

He had previously accused her of writing "nasty, personal" reviews of his work.

What did Goecke say in his apology?

In a written statement Goecke published Tuesday, the choreographer said he was sorry for lashing out at the journalist.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to all those involved, first and foremost to Ms. Hüster, for my action, which I absolutely do not condone," he said.

"In retrospect, I clearly realize that this was a shameful act in the heat of the moment and an overreaction," Goecke added.

What happens next?

Goecke's apology comes one day after he was suspended as director and banned from the premises of the Hanover State Opera due to the reputational damage his actions had inflicted on the institution, as well as for the safety and security of those employed there.

Belit Onay, the mayor of Hanover, welcomed Goecke's suspension on Tuesday.

"I deeply regret that there was an attack on a journalist in the State Opera on Saturday. Attacks on freedom of the press and physical wellbeing have no place in Hanover. I therefore welcome the suspension of the person responsible," Onay wrote.

The mayor added that he reached out to the dance critic "to express his regrets on behalf of the residents of Hanover."

The Hanover State Opera called on Goecke to explain himself in the coming days, at which point management would determine next steps.

Police in the northern German state of Lower Saxony have opened a case for simple assault and insult.

Goecke is internationally known and has received awards including the German Dance Prize in 2022.

Stylistically, he is noted for his trademark sunglasses and toting around his dachshund "Gustav" in a small carrier at the opera house.

ar/rs (dpa,epd)