German ballet director apologizes for poo attack on critic
1 hour ago
Choreographer Marco Goecke issued his apology three days after the incident, which occurred in the foyer of Hanover's opera house. Attacking the journalist with dog feces was "an overreaction," he said.
Belit Onay, the mayor of Hanover, welcomed Goecke's suspension on Tuesday.
"I deeply regret that there was an attack on a journalist in the State Opera on Saturday. Attacks on freedom of the press and physical wellbeing have no place in Hanover. I therefore welcome the suspension of the person responsible," Onay wrote.
The mayor added that he reached out to the dance critic "to express his regrets on behalf of the residents of Hanover."
The Hanover State Opera called on Goecke to explain himself in the coming days, at which point management would determine next steps.