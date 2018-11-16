 German actor among International Emmy Awards winners | Film | DW | 20.11.2018

Film

German actor among International Emmy Awards winners

Anna Schudt has won the International Emmy Award in the best actress category, while another nominated German drama left empty-handed.

International Emmy Awards 2018 | Anna Schudt - Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht (Reuters/A. Kelly)

Actress Anna Schudt won the International Emmy Award on Monday for her portrayal of real-life comedian Gaby Köster in the TV movie Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht (The Sniffles Would Have Been Just Fine), based on an autobiography by the same title written by Köster. 

Gaby Köster - Anna Schudt (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

German comedian Gaby Köster (l) with actor Anna Schudt who portrayed her onscreen

Köster is a popular German TV comedian who had to interrupt her career in 2008 after suffering a stroke, but didn't let its physically debilitating effects deter her.

While Anna Schudt is a renowned stage actress, however, Germans know her best as commissioner Martina Bönisch in the cult crime series  Tatort. She is part of the Dortmund team of detectives, alongside Jörg Hartmann in the role of commissioner Peter Faber.

Read more: Germany's longest-running soap to end in 2020: What made Lindenstrasse so popular?

Other leading awards for Europe

The top male acting award went to Denmark's Lars Mikkelsen for his role in Ride Upon the Storm.

The UK production Man in an Orange Shirt picked up the Emmy in the best movie / miniseries category, winning over Germany's nominated neo-Nazi drama, Toter Winkel (Dead Angle). The top drama series award went to Spain's Money Heist.

The 46th annual ceremony for the International Emmy Awards was held on Monday evening in New York. The awards, bestowed by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, recognize the best television programs initially produced and aired outside the United States.

  • Netflix series Dark: a boy in the forest (Netflix)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Netflix German series 'Dark'

    The first German language TV series produced by Netflix for the international market, "Dark" was released on December 1, 2017. The first season consists of 10 episodes and tells the story of four families living in a small German town. The disappearance of two young children in surrounding forest leads to investigations revealing that something shady has been happening there since the 1980s.

  • Netflix series Dark: two people in a house (Netflix)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Dark worlds

    The series was directed by Baran bo Odar and his wife, Jantje Friese, wrote the screenplay. The Swiss director filmed a similar story with the 2010 feature film, "The Silence," another thriller that interconnects two generations of a family in a small provincial German town. As the title suggests, his latest offering is a lot darker and claustrophobic.

  • Still from series Babylon Berlin (2017 X Filme/Frédéric Batier)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Ambitious production: 'Babylon Berlin'

    The most expensive non-English drama series ever produced, "Babylon Berlin" started airing in Germany last October. Netflix purchased broadcast rights for the US. Three directors, including Tom Tykwer, recreated the atmosphere of Berlin in the 1920s for this period drama.

  • Matthias Schweighöfer in You Are Wanted (picture alliance / Stephan Rabold/Amazon/dpa)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Amazon's German series 'You Are Wanted'

    The first German series to be produced by Amazon, "You Are Wanted" started airing in March 2017 and was also made available worldwide through the Amazon Prime streaming service. It was directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who also plays the lead role in this series dealing with cyber crime. Despite dividing the critics, the show's second season is already in production.

  • On the set of Deutschland 83, actors Jonas Nay and Ludwig Trepte (picture alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    A sequel for 'Deutschland 83'

    Broadcast on SundanceTV, "Deutschland 83" was the first German-language series to air on a US network with English subtitles. The show obtained a number of accolades, including an International Emmy Award. The second season of this Cold War spy thriller, titled "Deutschland 86," has just been released on Amazon Prime.

  • Still from series 4 Blocks (picture-alliance/dpa/Handout/2017 Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited & Wiedemann & Berg Television GmbH & Co.)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Berlin mafia: '4 Blocks'

    "4 Blocks," directed by Marvin Kren, is set in the Berlin district of Neukölln and is centered on different organized crime family clans. The series obtained rave reviews, with some critics comparing it to the US TV hit "The Sopranos." Since October 2017, it is available in over 150 countries on Amazon Video. A second season is in the making.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


eg/ss  (dpa, AFP)

 

