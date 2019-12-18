George Lucas, born in 1944, is a successful US filmmaker and businessman best known for his film series "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones."

George Lucas is seen as an important representative of the New Hollywood era and has produced some of the highest-grossing films in history. Besides numerous other films including the much acclaimed "American Graffiti" and his Star Wars series, Lucas wrote and co-created the Indiana Jones films, starring Harrison Ford, with Steven Spielberg. He founded his production company Lucasfilm in 1971, which he sold to the Walt Disney Company in 2012.