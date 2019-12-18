Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

George Lucas

George Lucas, born in 1944, is a successful US filmmaker and businessman best known for his film series "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones."

George Lucas is seen as an important representative of the New Hollywood era and has produced some of the highest-grossing films in history. Besides numerous other films including the much acclaimed "American Graffiti" and his Star Wars series, Lucas wrote and co-created the Indiana Jones films, starring Harrison Ford, with Steven Spielberg. He founded his production company Lucasfilm in 1971, which he sold to the Walt Disney Company in 2012.

This image released by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from Star Wars: Episode IX. (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP) |

Star Wars Episode IX: Is it really over? 18.12.2019

"The Rise of Skywalker" is the final episode in the latest Star Wars trilogy, and perhaps the Star Wars finale. But although the 40-odd year sci-fi marathon will likely continue, could franchise fatigue set in?

© 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Ken Miles mit Siegerpokal (Christian Bale)

'Ford v Ferrari' and other legendary racing films 14.11.2019

Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the film "Ford v Ferrari" looks back at a legendary era in racing sports. Here is a selection of famous movies that feature steel on wheels in the lead role.

09.12.2017 Cast member Peter Mayhew attends the premiere of the sci-fi motion picture fantasy Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on December 9, 2017. Storyline: Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAP2017120922 JIMxRUYMEN

'Star Wars' Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies at 74 03.05.2019

Most famous for portraying the beloved 200-year-old Wookie, Peter Mayhew was also an author and philanthropist. Legions of fans have expressed their affection for the man behind the beloved character on social media.
14.03.2018 An architectural model of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art iconic building designed by Ma Yansong of MAD Architects is displayed in Los Angeles Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The institution, scheduled to open in 2021, is envisioned as not just a repository for Star Wars memorabilia but a wide-ranging museum representing all forms of visual storytelling from paintings and drawings to comic strips and digital and traditional films. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) |

George Lucas breaks ground on new 'Millennium Falcon-shaped' museum 15.03.2018

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas has broken ground on his new museum dedicated to visual storytelling. The billion-dollar project will include onsite movie theaters as well as paintings from Degas and Renoir.
08.03.2018 +++ Actor Mark Hamill gestures during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 8, 2018. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAP2108030840 JIMxRUYMEN

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill immortalized on Walk of Fame 09.03.2018

Beyond his most iconic role as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars," the 66-year-old actor Mark Hamill has featured in about 70 movies and nearly 200 TV shows. He is now getting a Walk of Fame star — no wars required.
David Benioff, left, and D.B Weiss accept the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for “Game of Thrones” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) |

'Game of Thrones' creators to make new 'Star Wars' series 07.02.2018

Writer and producer team David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will move from the Seven Kingdoms to a galaxy far, far away. After "Game of Thrones" wraps up in 2019, the pair will tackle a brand new "Star Wars" series.
Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom 1984 Directed by Steven Spielberg Harrison Ford +++ (C) Imago/AD

Still a swashbuckler at 75: Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford! 13.07.2017

An action star with an affinity for taking flight, Hollywood star Harrison Ford turns 75. Age doesn't seem to be slowing him down - he's got several new movies in the works.

07.03.2016+++ NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 07: Harrison Ford attends 2016 FACES Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on March 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) +++ (C) Getty Images/R. Kim

Celebrating Harrison Ford's best films at 75 13.07.2017

A touch of gray, a few wrinkles - at 75, Harrison Ford is still a heartthrob in front of the camera. Age hasn't mattered as he's taken on numerous new roles.
HANDOUT - Eine undatierte Grafik der Pläne für das «Lucas Museum of Narrative Art». «Star Wars»-Erfinder G. Lucas hat Los Angeles als Standort für sein lange geplantes Museum gewählt. Das «Lucas Museum of Narrative Art» werde auf dem Exposition-Park-Gelände in der Filmmetropole gebaut, teilte die Museumsleitung mit. (ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über das genannte Museum und nur bei vollständiger Nennung der Quelle: «Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art/ZUMA Wire/dpa») (zu dpa ««Star Wars»-Schöpfer George Lucas baut Museum in Los Angeles» vom 11.01.2017) Foto: Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art/ZUMA Wire/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

'Star Wars' creator George Lucas builds museum in Los Angeles 28.06.2017

The Los Angeles City Council approved George Lucas' Museum of Narrative Art project. The $1-billion museum will showcase the "Star Wars" creator's art and film memorabilia.
FILE - This file publicity image provided by 20th Century-Fox Film Corporation shows Harrison Ford, as Han Solo, Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia Organa, and Mark Hamill, as Luke Skywalker. in a scene from the 1977 Star Wars movie released by 20th Century-Fox. (AP Photo/20th Century-Fox Film Corporation, File)

Star Wars turns 40, but the Galactic Empire is far from over 25.05.2017

"A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...." On May 25, 1977, these words flashed onto the movie screen for the first time. And that was more than just the beginning of a space saga.

STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK [US 1980] YODA voiced by Frank Oz STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK [US 1980] YODA voiced by Frank Oz Date: 1980 (Mary Evans Picture Library) Keine Weitergabe an Drittverwerter., Nur für redaktionelle Verwendung.

Opinion: Why we love to write about 'Star Wars' 17.12.2015

The media coverage surrounding "The Force Awakens" is overwhelming. Is the hype exaggerated? Are media outlets part of a publicity conspiracy? No, says DW's Silke Wünsch. There's more to it than first appears.
USA Star Wars Die Macht erwacht Kinoweltpremiere in Hollywood

World premiere of 'The Force Awakens' 15.12.2015

The seventh part of the "Star Wars" saga, "The Force Awakens," has celebrated its premiere in Los Angeles on Monday December 14.
Bildergalerie Star Wars Das Imperium schlägt zurück 1980

Following the Force: Star Wars then and now 20.10.2015

Chill out, December will be here soon enough. Here are some "Star Wars" highlights from all the films to tide you over.
Szenenbild aus Episode 3 Die Rache der Sith

Revenge of the Sixth 19.05.2005

For some, the Star Wars saga has been going downhill since "Return of the Jedi." With the sixth and final film now on release in Germany, DW-WORLD went to see if "Episode III" can redeem the much-maligned movie series.