Gambia ready to prosecute ex-dictator Jammeh for crimes against humanity

Gambian authorities on Wednesday released the long-awaited white paper by a truth commission (TRRC) set up to probe crimes committed during the reign of former president Yahya Jammeh.

The TRRC's findings were delivered after more than two years of hearings during which witnesses gave chilling evidence about torture, death squads, rape and witch hunts — often at the hands of the Jammeh's former hit-squad, known as the Junglers.

Among the recommendations on the panel's white paper is the prosecution of Jammeh and members of the Junglers and to provide support to victims of the former dictator's brutal reign, which was notorious for crushing dissent through murder, disappearances, torture, rape and castration.

Meaningful step forward

The release of the white paper ends six months of waiting since the TRRC first released its findings into human rights abuses under Jammeh's rule.

"Impunity is a kind of incentive that we are not prepared to serve perpetrators," said Gambia's justice minister, Dawda Jallow.

"Let us be clear about this that those who contemplate committing gross human rights violations must also be aware that society one day will hold them accountable."

Reed Brody, a lawyer with the International Commission of Jurists who works with Jammeh's victims, called the ministry's response to the truth commission "an important and meaningful step forward."

"Now the government will have to demonstrate with concrete actions to an increasingly sceptical public that it actually has the determination to bring the perpetrators to book," he said.

"Laws still have to be enacted, a court has to be established, cases have to be prepared, and Yahya Jammeh has to be brought into custody."



Journalists not spared

Sherrif Kijera, chairman of the Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights said, "the statement by the justice minister is a clear indication of the government's commitment and the political will to implement recommendations of the white paper."

The TRRC found that 240 to 250 people died at the hands of the state during Jammeh's rule — including journalists.

Among the notable victims is AFP journalist Deyda Hydara who was killed by the Junglers who assassinated opponents during the eccentric leader's rule.

A death squad member identified by the media as B. Lowe is currently on trial in Germany for killing Hydara.

Victims want Yahya Jammeh and his alleged accomplices to be tried for the crimes committed

Isatou Jammeh's father, Haruna Jammeh — a cousin to Yahya Jammeh — was killed by the Junglers.

Relations between the two cousins had not been smooth, and in 2005 under Yahya Jammeh's orders, the Junglers killed Haruna, Isatou told DW.

Victims want justice

His body was never found. Isatou wants her father's killers to be prosecuted and his body found and given a decent burial.

"My expectations of the white paper is to see that prosecution of those who bear highest responsibilities take place," Isatou told DW's correspondent Omar Wally in Banjul.

"I would like the Gambian government to ensure that the bodies of the missing persons are found and returned to their families for proper burials," Isatou added.

"The government should ensure that what happened under Yahya Jammeh's rule never happens again."

No justice, no peace

Fatoumata Sandeng's father, Solo Sandeng, was arrested in April 2016 for leading a protest without a permit.

Solo was a senior member of the opposition United Democratic Party. He and scores of other opposition supporters were protesting, demanding electoral reforms. For Fatoumata, the prosecution of Yahya Jammeh and his accomplices is very important for the nation's healing.

"I always say there is no reconciliation without justice and no one can force victims to reconcile," Fatoumata told DW.

"Recommendations of the white paper should be fully implemented to have a stable Gambia," said Fatoumata, "we want just for Yahya Jammeh's victims for the healing process to begin."

President Adama Barrow won reelection after forming an alliance with Yahya Jammeh's party

'Prosecute Jammeh and reform security services'

According to the white paper, civil society organizations in Gambia have also pressed the authorities to prosecute Jammeh over alleged abuses during his 22-year rule.

Victims hope that Gambia's current president, Adama Barrow, will also overhaul the security sector, reform prison, media and public order laws — and forensically probe forced disappearances to avoid a repeat of the purported abuses.

"Jammeh and others named by the TRRC should, without fail, be held accountable for their crimes," civil society organizations said in the white paper, referring to the 69 other alleged perpetrators mentioned in the TRRC report.

"Decisions on granting of amnesty should not be taken without prior consultation with victims and/or their families," it added.

Living in exile

Jammeh was forced out of power after losing a 2016 election to Barrow. He subsequently fled to Equatorial Guinea where lives in exile.

For Jammeh to face trial, Equatorial Guinea would have to agree to extradite him, however there is currently no extradition agreement between the two nations. Two-thirds of Gambia's parliament would also have to approve a prosecution.

The commission recommended using a hybrid tribunal or trying Jammeh in a neighboring country.

He has denied the allegations against him.

