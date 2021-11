Günter Grass was a German writer. Born in Danzig in 1927, he is best known for his first novel, The Tin Drum (Die Blechtrommel, 1959).

Considered a political novelist, he was an active supporter of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD). He received the Nobel prize for literature in 1999. Grass died on April 13, 2015. DW's latest content on Günter Grass is collated below.