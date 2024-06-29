  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATOUkraineEuro 2024
Gönna Ketels
Image: privat

Gönna Ketels

Reporter, specializing in European culture and lifestyle, globalization, human rights and social justice – with a fondness for food and quirky stories

Gönna loves uncovering and narrating people's everyday lives, and sometimes untold stories. She also enjoys getting creative while developing new formats for DW's diverse audience and various media platforms.

Born and raised in northern Germany, she trained as a journalist at Bournemouth University in England, and as a trainee at DW. While gaining experience at various German and international media outlets, she has spent over a decade freelancing across DW's departments in different roles. Her passion lies in on-the-ground reporting and visual storytelling. As a reporter, she has traveled the world, producing everything from TV news segments to social media content and documentaries.

Some of her most memorable moments working for DW include reporting on working conditions in ship breaking yards in Bangladesh, spending a night in the world's deepest hotel in Wales, filming with climate activists in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati and fishing for crayfish in a Berlin lake.

Skip next section Featured stories by Gönna Ketels

Featured stories by Gönna Ketels

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Changing perspectives

Arts Unveiled takes a look at four women inspiring others and improving life in their communities.
ArtsJune 29, 202426:04 min
Małgorzata Mirga-Tas’s textile collage

Fighting Sinti and Roma stereotypes with art

With her textile collages, Malgorzata Mirga-Tas celebrates the identities of the ethnic minority.
DiversityJune 29, 202404:36 min
Closeup of a person holding a green translucent crystal shaped like a heart

How an esoteric crystal hype is exploiting people

Behind the shiny surface of the social media fad lies a ruthless, profit-driven web spanning the globe.
SocietyMay 28, 202419:48 min
Skip next section Stories by Gönna Ketels

Stories by Gönna Ketels

A closeup of a plate of mozzarella cheese, garnished with tomato and basil

What makes Italy's buffalo mozzarella so special?

What makes Italy's buffalo mozzarella so special?

The people of Italy's Campania region are proud of their specialty: mozzarella made from buffalo milk.
LifestyleJuly 1, 202404:39 min
A woman in a flowing white gown with long hair sings on a darkened stage

Soprano Pretty Yende goes from small town to world stage

Soprano Pretty Yende goes from small town to world stage

This South African soprano sang at the coronation of Charles III, and is in demand on stages around the world.
MusicJune 30, 202405:29 min
A man and woman stand in front of a Barcelona tourist spot holding their phone on a selfie stick

Is Barcelona as beautiful as it looks on Instagram?

Is Barcelona as beautiful as it looks on Instagram?

Barcelona's landmarks look stunning on social media. But are they that breathtaking in reality?
TravelJune 17, 202404:46 min
DW Sendung Euromaxx | Romakunst

Using art to counteract clichés about Roma and Sinti

Using art to counteract clichés about Roma and Sinti

With her textile collages, Malgorzata Mirga-Tas celebrates the identities of the ethnic minority.
LifestyleMay 28, 202405:49 min
Close-up of a woman painting with blood

'Period' paintings make use of unusual material for art

'Period' paintings make use of unusual material for art

Jasmine Alicia Carter paints exclusively in shades of red and brown, using blood from her last menstrual cycle.
ArtsMay 19, 202405:33 min
A baker holds a tray of fresh cinnamon buns.

Cinnamon Buns are Sweden’s favorite pastry

Cinnamon Buns are Sweden’s favorite pastry

This yeasted pastry is so popular among Swedes that it’s got its own national holiday.
LifestyleApril 15, 202405:01 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage