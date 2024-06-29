Gönna Ketels

Born and raised in northern Germany, she trained as a journalist at Bournemouth University in England, and as a trainee at DW. While gaining experience at various German and international media outlets, she has spent over a decade freelancing across DW's departments in different roles. Her passion lies in on-the-ground reporting and visual storytelling. As a reporter, she has traveled the world, producing everything from TV news segments to social media content and documentaries.

Some of her most memorable moments working for DW include reporting on working conditions in ship breaking yards in Bangladesh, spending a night in the world's deepest hotel in Wales, filming with climate activists in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati and fishing for crayfish in a Berlin lake.