From North Korea, With Love

Recent years have seen some young North Korean defectors become social media stars in South Korea, only to reappear back home again as mouthpieces for the regime in Pyongyang. Were they abducted?

Image: tvf

It sounds like the plot of a thriller: Young Gen Zers defect from North Korea and become celebrated social media influencers in South Korea, finding new friends and starting new lives. In their posts, they describe everyday life under dictator Kim Jong Un and provide fascinating insights into one of the most isolated and secretive countries in the world. They also discuss their dramatic escapes.

Image: tvf

But then they suddenly drop out of sight — and reappear a short time later in North Korean propaganda videos, praising Kim Jong Un and his regime.

Image: tvf

And not only that: they purport to revile South Korea. What exactly is going on?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 25.10.2023 – 01:15 UTC

WED 25.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC

WED 25.10.2023 – 18.15 UTC

THU 26.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC

FRI 27.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 28.10.2023 – 02:15 UTC

SAT 28.10.2023 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

SUN 29.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 26.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC

SUN 29.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3