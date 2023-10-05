  1. Skip to content
From North Korea, With Love

October 5, 2023

Recent years have seen some young North Korean defectors become social media stars in South Korea, only to reappear back home again as mouthpieces for the regime in Pyongyang. Were they abducted?

It sounds like the plot of a thriller: Young Gen Zers defect from North Korea and become celebrated social media influencers in South Korea, finding new friends and starting new lives. In their posts, they describe everyday life under dictator Kim Jong Un and provide fascinating insights into one of the most isolated and secretive countries in the world. They also discuss their dramatic escapes.

 

But then they suddenly drop out of sight — and reappear a short time later in North Korean propaganda videos, praising Kim Jong Un and his regime.

 

 

 

And not only that: they purport to revile South Korea. What exactly is going on?

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 25.10.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 25.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 25.10.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 26.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 27.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 28.10.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 28.10.2023 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

SUN 29.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 26.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 29.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

