From Death Valley desert to ephemeral lake
Death Valley is one of the driest places on Earth. But after heavy rainfall in California, visitors can now splash around in a temporary lake — and even go kayaking.
New life in Death Valley
Death Valley in California owes its name to the brutal temperatures that normally scorch the area. Thanks to drought and heat, hardly anything has a chance of surviving in the western US desert. But for the moment, everything is different: heavy rainfall has led to the creation of a lake.
Paddling with a panorama
A man in a dinosaur costume paddles across Lake Manly, as the temporary lake in Death Valley is colloquially known. The lake is huge — some 9.5 kilometers (about 6 miles) long and 5 kilometers wide — and offers plenty of space for water sports enthusiasts.
Walking through the water
Tourists come with stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and small boats — or simply wade through Lake Manly on foot.
US' driest place under water
The rainwater has collected in the Badwater Basin, which at 85.5 meters below sea level is the lowest point in North America — and normally, also the driest place in the US. Usually, the amount of water flowing into the Badwater Basin is much lower than the evaporation rate.
Enjoying the view
The salt pan has no outlet to the sea, and so the heavy rainfall of recent weeks has turned the Badwater Basin into a bathtub without a plug.
Extreme rainfall
Over the last six months, a series of storms known as an atmospheric river has brought more than twice the amount of rain that normally falls in Death Valley National Park in an entire year.
'Extremely rare event'
"This is an extremely rare event," said park ranger Abby Wines of the US National Parks Service, pointing out that the temporary lake provides a rare opportunity to kayak in the driest place in the US. This stand-up paddler and her daughter are trying to make the best of it.
Finding a way to the water
A lake already formed in Death Valley last August following a hurricane. At the time, however, the roads in the national park were badly damaged and it was difficult to get there. But now most of the main roads are once again passable.
No time to waste
However, those who want to admire the natural spectacle should hurry: the lake will probably only be deep enough for kayaking for a few weeks. Joanna James and her husband Cameron (seen here) made it in time.
Worth a visit
But even when the water level drops, Lake Manly will still be well worth a visit. According to park rangers, the shallow lake will still create beautiful reflections through April.