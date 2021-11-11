From child mother to entrepreneur in Cape Verde

Sara de Pina is a regular at this market in Assomada. Having bought up the best bananas on Santiago Island, the work begins. She and her family fry about 30 kilos of bananas a day. Once Sara dreamed of being a journalist, but fate led her down another path. Before the pandemic, she sold her bananas at mini-markets. Now, she also sells bananas on the street. It's earned her the nickname Sara Bananinha — Sara Little Banana.