From child mother to entrepreneur in Cape Verde

Falling pregnant at 15 caused Sara to drop out of school. Determined to support her and her child, Sara has since built up a successful business selling fried bananas.
Sara de Pina is a regular at this market in Assomada. Having bought up the best bananas on Santiago Island, the work begins. She and her family fry about 30 kilos of bananas a day. Once Sara dreamed of being a journalist, but fate led her down another path. Before the pandemic, she sold her bananas at mini-markets. Now, she also sells bananas on the street. It's earned her the nickname Sara Bananinha — Sara Little Banana.