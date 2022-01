Falco

In 2006 the Austrian post issued a special stamp with singer Falco, who died in 1998 at the age of 40. He is dressed up as Mozart, a reference to his superhit "Rock Me Amadeus" from 1985, which to this day remains the only German-language single to have reached number one of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Austria had already dedicated a stamp to its star in 1994.