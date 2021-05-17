Fritz Keller steps down as DFB president over Nazi remark

Fritz Keller announced in a statement issued by the German Football Association (DFB) on Monday, that he was stepping down as its president.

"I take personal responsibility for my gaffe at the Executive Committee meeting on April 23. April 2021," Keller said.

He was referring to the scandal that ensued after he compared DFB Vice President Rainer Koch to the infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler in a remark made in the April 23 meeting.

Keller subsequently apologized to Koch for what he described as a "serious mistake," but the DFB vice president declined to accept the apology. And even after Germany's regional and state football associations withdrew their support for Keller on May 2, the DFB president refused to resign over the remark.

But by the time this Monday's statement was released, it came as no surprise – as Keller had announced his intention to do so early last week.

Keller isn't the only senior figure set to leave in the DFB's latest upheaval. General Secretary Friedrich Curtius, with whom Keller has reportedly long been at loggerheads, will also be leaving his post, the DFB said.

Koch and fellow Vice President Peter Peters are to remain in place to act as interim presidents until early 2022, when the DFB holds its next general meeting. Koch, however, has said he will not run for reelection.

Series of early exits

The latest upheaval in the organization comes just over two years after Keller's predecessor, Reinhard Grindel, stepped down after it emerged that he had accepted the gift of a luxury watch from a Ukrainian oligarch.

Before that, Grindel had refused to resign over the DFB's handling of Mesut Özil's and Ilkay Gündogan's photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan and the debate on nationality this prompted ahead of Germany's dreadful World Cup 2018 campaign.

No new era

When he took the post in September 2019, Keller was seen as an antidote to the Grindel era. At Freiburg, the winemaker and restauranteur had cultivated a reputation as a man of the people, with an easy charm and the good of the game at heart. Before being elected unopposed to a position he'd previously shown little if any interest in, he said the presidency "simply can't be a one-man show nowadays."

But his time as DFB president became precisely that, particularly since his Nazi outburst. The lack of support from within the DFB and without suggests he has failed to create that collegial atmosphere that he had set out to achieve.