French 'yellow vest' protests held amid tight security

The Avenue des Champs-Elysees in central Paris was closed to protesters on Saturday as the latest round of 'yellow vest' demonstrations got underway.

Armed vehicles and water cannon were parked around the Arc de Triomphe at the top of the avenue. Access to the Place de la Concorde at the other end of the street was blocked, while two drones flew over the capital to track protest movements.

Hundreds of demonstrators began their rally from Denfert-Rochereau square in southern Paris and moved towards the Sacre Coeur church in Montmartre on the other side of the River Seine carrying banners calling for President Emmanuel Macron to "Get Lost!" Others gathered near the Eiffel Tower.

By early afternoon, police had detained 51 people, fined 29 and conducted 4,688 "preventive checks" on people coming into the capital.

Last weekend, protests turned violent on the capital's most famous street as police refrained from openly challenging protesters. The city's police chief resigned and his replacement, Didier Lallement, announced a ban on demonstrations on the Champs Elysees, around the presidential palace, and near parliament buildings. He said specific police units had been created to react faster to any violence.

Yellow vest protesters gather on Denfert Rochereau

Restrictions elsewhere

Similar restrictions have also been introduced in other French cities where protests turned violent in previous weeks. They include the centers of Toulouse, Bordeaux, Dijon, Rennes and the southern city of Nice, where President Emmanuel Macron is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this weekend.

Six people were arrested in Nice on Saturday and others removed from the Place Garibaldi, which had been closed to demonstrators.

Soldiers involved in the "Sentinelle" anti-terror operation were redeployed to guard public buildings on Saturday. This freed up police to take part in public order operations during the yellow vest demonstrations.

jm/amp (AFP, AP)

