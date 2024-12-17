French President Macron vows to visit cyclone-hit Mayotte

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to visit Mayotte after one of the most destructive cyclones wreaked havoc across the French territory. Authorities fear hundreds or more have died.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he would visit Mayotte in the "coming days" following a cyclone that ripped through the French Indian Ocean territory.

Emergency workers continued to search for survivors on Monday and battled to restore services in France's most impoverished overseas territory, where hundreds, or even thousands, are feared dead from the worst cyclone to hit the Indian Ocean islands in almost a century.

After summoning key government officials, Macron said he would visit the archipelago. He declared the most destructive cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years a national catastrophe.

Macron declares national mourning

"This evening, during the meeting of the inter ministerial crisis unit, I ensured that all emergency measures to help the inhabitants of Mayotte were taken and that the continuity of the State could be ensured," Macron posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"I will be traveling to Mayotte in the coming days to support our fellow citizens, civil servants and the emergency services that have been mobilized. This is about dealing with emergencies and starting to prepare for the future. Faced with this tragedy which is upsetting each of us, I will declare national mourning."

Cyclone Chido devastated large parts of the archipelago off East Africa over the weekend with winds of more than 200 kph (124 mph), scattering homes, cutting off phones, power and drinking water.

Chido is the latest in a string of storms worldwide fueled by climate change, according to experts.

The US also said it was prepared to provide humanitarian assistance to those affected by the storm.

