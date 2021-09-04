Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991) was one of the world's most innovative rock singers and songwriters, best known for his rock operetta hit "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Freddie Mercury studied music in Mumbai and London. After being a number of bands Mercury became the frontman of the hugely successful band "Queen," founded in 1971. Their first big hit was "Killer Queen" followed by the album "A Night at the Opera" (1975) which included the rock operetta "Bohemian Rhapsody." Mercury, who was also a highly talented showman and performer, died of complications related to AIDS in November 1991. Before his death, he had recorded a number of tracks in the recording studio with Queen, which were released in 1995 on the "Made in Heaven" album. It was the band's last album featuring all its original members.