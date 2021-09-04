Visit the new DW website

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991) was one of the world's most innovative rock singers and songwriters, best known for his rock operetta hit "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Freddie Mercury studied music in Mumbai and London. After being a number of bands Mercury became the frontman of the hugely successful band "Queen," founded in 1971. Their first big hit was "Killer Queen" followed by the album "A Night at the Opera" (1975) which included the rock operetta "Bohemian Rhapsody." Mercury, who was also a highly talented showman and performer, died of complications related to AIDS in November 1991. Before his death, he had recorded a number of tracks in the recording studio with Queen, which were released in 1995 on the "Made in Heaven" album. It was the band's last album featuring all its original members.

5th June 1982: Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991), lead singer of 70s hard rock quartet Queen, in concert in Milton Keynes. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen 04.09.2021

Freddie Mercury, lead singer of rock band Queen, would have turned 75 on September 5 if he hadn't died in 1991 of AIDS-related complications. His music lives on.
The British pop group 'The Beatles', from left to right, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, in London, England, Feb. 28, 1968. (AP Photo) |

Pop songs that moved us over the decades 02.01.2020

Songs of love, truth and freedom that touched us heart and soul. As we enter the new decade, we look back on memorable torch songs from the postwar era, along with the stories behind them.

TOPSHOT - Winner for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for Shallow - A Star is Born Lady Gaga poses with the trophy during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

A celebration of music in film: the 76th Golden Globe Awards 07.01.2019

Music played a major role at the Golden Globes this year, with two movies earning accolades in the main categories. While Bohemian Rhapsody bagged the award for best drama, Green Book won in the best comedy category.
The biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was the surprise winner at the Golden Globes. Freddie Mercury, the legendary frontman of the rock band Queen, died in 1991 of AIDS-related complications. Here's more on his story.
76th Golden Globe Awards - Show - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 6, 2019 - Rami Malek, winner of Best Actor - Motion Picture, Drama, accepts his award. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use, contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing without prior approval. No sales. No archives.

Golden Globes: Bohemian Rhapsody wins top honor 07.01.2019

Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic about British rock band Queen and its frontman Freddie Mercury, has won the Golden Globe for best film drama. The motion picture beat out favorite A Star is Born.
Filmstill Bohemian Rhapsody, Regie: Bryan Singer. Bild: Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox

Freddie Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' premieres in London 23.10.2018

A movie about the life of the Queen lead singer is celebrating its world premiere in Wembley Stadium, where the band once performed in a legendary Live Aid concert. The film depicts Mercury's public and private personas.
20.02.2011 Bildnummer: 54931917 Datum: 20.02.2011 Copyright: imago/Susanne Hübner Montserrat Caballe Konzert im Staatstheater Braunschweig 20.2.2011 Kultur People Musik Aktion xo0x kbdig xkg 2011 quer Bildnummer 54931917 Date 20 02 2011 Copyright Imago Susanne Hübner Montserrat Caballe Concert in State Theatre Brunswick 20 2 2011 Culture Celebrities Music Action shot xo0x Kbdig xkg 2011 horizontal

Opera soprano Montserrat Caballé dies, age 85 06.10.2018

Critics and audiences the world over viewed Caballé as one of the great opera divas. DW takes a look at her successes and triumphs across diverse genres.
2008 Die Sängerin Christina Aguilera und Mick Jagger von der Rockband The Rolling Stones in einer Szene aus dem Film Shine a Light ( Handout). Die Rolling Stones gehören zu den größten Stars der Rockgeschichte, Martin Scorsese zur kleinen Schar schon zu Lebzeiten legendärer Hollywood-Regisseure. Mit «Shine a Light» feiert der Regie-Gigant die Musikgrößen entsprechend, und setzt dabei auch die eigene Leistung geschickt ins Bild. Das Ergebnis ist einer der schönsten Konzertfilme, die es je im Kino zu sehen gab. In Deutschland läuft der Film ab dem 4. April. Foto: Kinowelt Filmverleih (zu dpa-Korr «Shine a Light»: Regie-Star Martin Scorsese feiert die Rock-Stars «Rolling Stones» - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film!) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Surprising pop duos 21.06.2018

An opera singer with a rock star, a dead man with his daughter, a country star with a rapper: There have been a lot of unusual duet partners throughout pop music history that at first glance don't seem to fit together.
20.04.1992 British singer George Michael, left, performs with Queen guitarist Brian May at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at London's Wembley Arena, United Kingdom, on April 20, 1992. The concert hoped to raise 5 million pounds for AIDS charities and raise awareness of AIDS, which killed the late singer of the rock group Queen. (AP Photo/Gill Allen) |

The largest farewell: The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert 25 years ago 19.04.2017

Openly gay Elton John and allegedly homophobic Axl Rose hugged; David Bowie knelt down and prayed, sincerely. On April 20, 1992, the farewell concert for Queen's flamboyant singer Freddie Mercury was a unique event.

Soldato Di Ventura, Il (1975) Hector (Bud Spencer,r) in Szene Regie: Pasquale Festa Campanile , Hector, der Ritter ohne Furcht und Tadel (auch Hector, Ritter ohne Furcht und Tadel) ist eine italienisch-französische Abenteuer-Filmkomödie von Pasquale Festa Campanile aus dem Jahr 1976. Er ist auf den Hauptdarsteller Bud Spencer zugeschnitten, der den italienischen Volkshelden Ettore Fieramosca (Hector Fieramosca) spielt. (c) picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN

5 European celebrities whose real names you've probably never heard of 02.09.2016

We know them as Sting, Bono and Freddie Mercury. But what did their parents call them? Apparently, a catchy name is crucial to stardom - at least it helped these five stars.
5 European celebrities whose real names you've probably never heard of 11.03.2016

Not everyone has a catchy name. That's why many stars, like these five, take on a pseudonym to boost their careers.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 26: Adam Lambert and Brian May of QUEEN and Adam Lambert perform on stage during QUEEN'S first tour of Australia since 1985 at Allphones Arena on August 26, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Queen + Adam Lambert rock Europe 13.01.2015

When Freddie Mercury died in 1991, it looked like Queen's performing days were over. But the band has come back with a new face at the front mic: American Idol star Adam Lambert. Now Queen 2.0 is taking Europe by storm.
Freddie Mercury performing, lead singer of Queen,

The Show Must Go on 15.12.2001

And it will. Ten years after his death, the legendary Freddie Mercury is back with his rock group, Queen in the form of a spectacular multimedia show at the planetarium in Munich.