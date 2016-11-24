 Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen | Music | DW | 24.11.2016

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

Freddie Mercury, lead singer of rock band Queen, would have turned 75 on September 5 if he hadn't died in 1991 of AIDS-related complications. His music lives on.

  • A still from the film 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2017 Twentieth Century Fox)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    Bohemian Rhapsody

    For the world premiere of the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in October 2018, Freddie Mercury fans filled London's 12,500-seat Wembley Arena, where Queen's Live Aid concert was also held in 1985. The hit movie went on to become a surprise winner at the Golden Globes: Rami Malek (above) picked up the best actor award for his portrayal of the legendary singer, while the musical was also crowned best film.

  • Freddie Mercury sings into a microphone (Foto: Getty)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'The Great Pretender'

    There's never been a rock star like Freddie Mercury, whose voice spanned four octaves and added a decidedly campy flavor to rock music. With his chest pushed forward like a rooster, Mercury managed to attract male and female followers alike while shaking his hips in hot pants. Even greater than his vocal talent was his personality — both on and off stage: confident, nonchalant and flamboyant.

  • Freddie Mercury as a child and as an adult (Quelle: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'Now I'm Here'

    Mercury was born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar on September 5, 1946 but grew up mainly in India. At age 17, he and his parents moved to London, where he studied art while dabbling in music. That's when he met guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. Initially, he worked as a roadie for the two musicians before sharing the limelight with them under his future stage name, Freddie Mercury.

  • Freddie Mercury and Queen members sit together (Foto: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'My Fairy King'

    In 1970, May and Taylor took bassist John Deacon on board and released Queen's first album — with Freddie (left) on vocals. The track "My Fairy King" features the following lyrics: "Mother Mercury, look what they've done to me." The lyrics completed Freddie's nom de plume. Asked if he meant to address his actual mother with those words, he replied, "Yes, and from now on, I am Freddie Mercury."

  • Queen holds up record awards (Foto: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'Now I'm Here'

    During their early days, it proved quite difficult for the new band to get any recognition. It wasn't until 1974 that tracks like "Killer Queen" and "Now I'm Here" put Queen on the map and in the charts. The big breakthrough came with "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 1975. To this day, the award-winning hit single remains Mercury's signature song.

  • Queen Konzert in Hamburg (Foto: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'We Are The Champions'

    Queen dominated the British music charts with their fourth studio album, A Night at the Opera, and managed to gain recognition in the US and beyond. The group became one of the most successful rock bands in history. Celebrated not just for their songs but also for Mercury's stage antics, Queen toured the world to sold-out venues.

  • Freddie Mecury sings into a microphone under yellow lighting (Foto:

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'Crazy Little Thing Called Love'

    As much as he reveled in his public persona, Freddie Mercury kept his personal life under lock and key. In the late 1970s, he split up with his long-term girlfriend Mary Austin, telling her in private that he would seek male companions in the future. Mercury explored his homosexuality freely before HIV and AIDS started making headline news, affecting gay communities around the world.

  • Freddie Mercury in leather sings onstage with a drummer behind him (Foto: Getty)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'Don't Stop Me Now'

    Denying rumors that he had contracted HIV, Mercury kept the diagnosis to himself in the late 1980s, continuing to record new tracks despite looking increasingly tired and gaunt. Many thought Queen's 1989 album, The Miracle, would be their last studio recording — with the mystery surrounding Mercury's health remaining until the last moment.

  • Freddie Mercury sings with Monserrat Caballe in Barcelona (Foto: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'Barcelooooooona!'

    Freddie Mercury hit the recording studio with Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballé to record the operatic duet "Barcelona." Released in 1987, the song initially reached no. 8 in the UK charts. But five years later, one year after Mercury's death in 1991, it resurfaced during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, catapulting the track to the upper regions of the charts in several countries.

  • Brit Awards 1990 - Queen - Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor & Brian May (Foto: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'The Show Must Go On'

    The Brit Awards ceremony on February 18, 1990, was the last time Mercury was seen in public. A shadow of his former self, he accepted an honorary award for Queen and their Outstanding Contribution to Music. As though in denial about the limited time he had left, Mercury went back to the studio to record Queen's last album, Innuendo.

  • A statue in Switerzland of Freddy Mercury in front of a dramatic sunset (Foto: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'Who Wants To Live Forever'

    The night before his death, Mercury finally made a public announcement admitting that he had been suffering from AIDS. Mercury died November 24, 1991 due to bronchial pneumonia brought on by the disease. After his death, Queen released one more album using material recorded in his final months. The record, released in 1995, is titled Made in Heaven.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ss)


  • A still from the film 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2017 Twentieth Century Fox)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    Bohemian Rhapsody

    For the world premiere of the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in October 2018, Freddie Mercury fans filled London's 12,500-seat Wembley Arena, where Queen's Live Aid concert was also held in 1985. The hit movie went on to become a surprise winner at the Golden Globes: Rami Malek (above) picked up the best actor award for his portrayal of the legendary singer, while the musical was also crowned best film.

  • Freddie Mercury sings into a microphone (Foto: Getty)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'The Great Pretender'

    There's never been a rock star like Freddie Mercury, whose voice spanned four octaves and added a decidedly campy flavor to rock music. With his chest pushed forward like a rooster, Mercury managed to attract male and female followers alike while shaking his hips in hot pants. Even greater than his vocal talent was his personality — both on and off stage: confident, nonchalant and flamboyant.

  • Freddie Mercury as a child and as an adult (Quelle: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'Now I'm Here'

    Mercury was born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar on September 5, 1946 but grew up mainly in India. At age 17, he and his parents moved to London, where he studied art while dabbling in music. That's when he met guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. Initially, he worked as a roadie for the two musicians before sharing the limelight with them under his future stage name, Freddie Mercury.

  • Freddie Mercury and Queen members sit together (Foto: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'My Fairy King'

    In 1970, May and Taylor took bassist John Deacon on board and released Queen's first album — with Freddie (left) on vocals. The track "My Fairy King" features the following lyrics: "Mother Mercury, look what they've done to me." The lyrics completed Freddie's nom de plume. Asked if he meant to address his actual mother with those words, he replied, "Yes, and from now on, I am Freddie Mercury."

  • Queen holds up record awards (Foto: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'Now I'm Here'

    During their early days, it proved quite difficult for the new band to get any recognition. It wasn't until 1974 that tracks like "Killer Queen" and "Now I'm Here" put Queen on the map and in the charts. The big breakthrough came with "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 1975. To this day, the award-winning hit single remains Mercury's signature song.

  • Queen Konzert in Hamburg (Foto: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'We Are The Champions'

    Queen dominated the British music charts with their fourth studio album, A Night at the Opera, and managed to gain recognition in the US and beyond. The group became one of the most successful rock bands in history. Celebrated not just for their songs but also for Mercury's stage antics, Queen toured the world to sold-out venues.

  • Freddie Mecury sings into a microphone under yellow lighting (Foto:

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'Crazy Little Thing Called Love'

    As much as he reveled in his public persona, Freddie Mercury kept his personal life under lock and key. In the late 1970s, he split up with his long-term girlfriend Mary Austin, telling her in private that he would seek male companions in the future. Mercury explored his homosexuality freely before HIV and AIDS started making headline news, affecting gay communities around the world.

  • Freddie Mercury in leather sings onstage with a drummer behind him (Foto: Getty)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'Don't Stop Me Now'

    Denying rumors that he had contracted HIV, Mercury kept the diagnosis to himself in the late 1980s, continuing to record new tracks despite looking increasingly tired and gaunt. Many thought Queen's 1989 album, The Miracle, would be their last studio recording — with the mystery surrounding Mercury's health remaining until the last moment.

  • Freddie Mercury sings with Monserrat Caballe in Barcelona (Foto: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'Barcelooooooona!'

    Freddie Mercury hit the recording studio with Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballé to record the operatic duet "Barcelona." Released in 1987, the song initially reached no. 8 in the UK charts. But five years later, one year after Mercury's death in 1991, it resurfaced during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, catapulting the track to the upper regions of the charts in several countries.

  • Brit Awards 1990 - Queen - Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor & Brian May (Foto: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'The Show Must Go On'

    The Brit Awards ceremony on February 18, 1990, was the last time Mercury was seen in public. A shadow of his former self, he accepted an honorary award for Queen and their Outstanding Contribution to Music. As though in denial about the limited time he had left, Mercury went back to the studio to record Queen's last album, Innuendo.

  • A statue in Switerzland of Freddy Mercury in front of a dramatic sunset (Foto: dpa)

    Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen

    'Who Wants To Live Forever'

    The night before his death, Mercury finally made a public announcement admitting that he had been suffering from AIDS. Mercury died November 24, 1991 due to bronchial pneumonia brought on by the disease. After his death, Queen released one more album using material recorded in his final months. The record, released in 1995, is titled Made in Heaven.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ss)


There are few icons in popular music like Freddie Mercury. With his intricate gestures and his incredible voice, Mercury created a new level of genre-bending (and gender-bending) entertainment.

He may have learned a lesson or two in terms of androgyny from his contemporary, David Bowie, but Mercury didn't in the least come across as reserved or remote in the way that some perceived Bowie's act. Instead, Mercury loved to take both gender roles to grotesque extremes, all carried by his powerful and unparalleled vocals. With its four-octave range, it didn't even fade in the presence of Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballé during their duet, "Barcelona."

King of 'Queen'

But Mercury's rise to fame was chiefly thanks to his charismatic role as the frontman of the rock band Queen. Along with Brian May (on guitar and vocals), Roger Taylor (on drums and vocals) and John Deacon (on bass guitar), the British group wrote some of the greatest hits in pop music history, performing sold-out gigs around the world.

Brit Awards 1990, Copyright: picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto

Mercury, at left, had notably changed by the time he made his last public appearance at the 1990 Brit Awards

Freddie Mercury's stage presence was equally unique. He had no issues with standing in front of more than 70,000 people at London's Wembley Stadium, singing, flirting and toying with every member of the audience. Often he would crown himself at the end of his performances, as king — or queen — of rock. Mercury's charm was carried by his ability to not take himself too seriously.

Whether he was mocking the audience or mocking himself, Mercury managed to instill humor and timeless sex-appeal in almost every public appearance.

"If people were to stop buying our records I'd have to become a pole dancer and strip to the music that we wrote," he once said.

Public persona, private life

But there was a fine line of separation between his public persona and his private life, which Mercury defended to his last moments. He never spoke publicly about his sexuality.

A reporter in Rio de Janeiro asked Mercury in 1985 whether the hit single "I Want to Break Free" had anything to do with the liberation of gay men, to which he replied that the song had been written by his band colleague John Deacon.

"That man is happily married with four children. I have no clue where you get these ideas," he told the reporter.

But rumors about Mercury's homosexuality continued for years. With the emergence of the AIDS virus during the 1980s, questions about his secret lifestyle increased.

As the virus spread like wildfire in the gay scene, tabloid newspapers started to question Mercury's health as well, as his appearance began to shift. Later, it was revealed that Mercury had had several same-sex relationships at a time.

Unspoken truth

There are no details about when Mercury contracted HIV — nor about when he was officially diagnosed. His friends and bandmates have said that he didn't want to talk about it; he only shared details little by little with those who mattered the most to him. The deterioration of his health eventually prevented Mercury from going on tour — something he used to love.

Brian May, Copyright: Britta Pedersen dpa/lbn

Bandmate Brian May said that while everyone knew Mercury was ill, no one spoke about it

"For a while, we honestly didn't know what was going on with him," May once said. "It was as if there was some unwritten law that we were not to talk about it."

Mercury lost so much weight that by the time he made his last public appearance at the 1990 Brit Awards, when Queen received an honorary award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, everyone could tell that he was ill. Mercury tried to hide his gaunt appearance behind makeup that night, looking like a ghost.

Final push

Mercury only shared the truth with Queen's other band members less than a year before his death. Determined to keep working, Mercury convinced the band to record the album Innuendo in his final months. May explained that the band recorded the album knowing full well that there wasn't much time left.

"He suffered terribly. But he didn't show it. I never heard him complain," May later said.

Mercury also recorded his final music video during that time, for the song "These Are The Days Of Our Lives." He wanted to prove that he could still muster up the discipline to work hard up until his death.

On November 23, 1991, Mercury released a press statement, admitting that he had indeed been suffering from AIDS. He died just one day later, at the age of 45.

Freddie Mercury has been dead for more than a quarter century, but his hits — including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Killer Queen," "I Want to Break Free," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "We Are the Champions" — continue to fascinate new generations of fans.

DW recommends

Rock group Queen rebuffs Trump's use of 'We Are the Champions'

Queen has become the latest in a line of rock bands to complain about the use of their songs by politicians. Written by the late, lead singer Freddie Mercury, it is one of Queen's most recognisable anthems. (20.07.2016)  

Queen + Adam Lambert rock Europe

When Freddie Mercury died in 1991, it looked like Queen's performing days were over. But the band has come back with a new face at the front mic: American Idol star Adam Lambert. Now Queen 2.0 is taking Europe by storm. (13.01.2015)  

Freddie Mercury: Long Live (the) Queen  